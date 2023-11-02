 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Abdoullah Ba set for international switch with World Cup qualifier debut on the horizon

Despite representing France at youth level, it looks like Sunderland midfielder Abdoullah Ba is set to switch international allegiance in time for the next round of World Cup qualifiers.

By Andy Tomlinson
Sunderland may lose Abdoullah Ba for January and February due to the African Cup of Nations, according to reports.

El Watan claim Ba is one of a number of players to declare allegiances to Mauritania and will feature for the country during the upcoming World Cup qualifiers later this month and then African Cup of Nations which begins on January 13.

The report claims that as well as Ba, Sheffield Wednesday’s Didier Gassama, Mamadou Fofana of Amiens, and Sint-Truiden’s Aboubakary Koita - who is the second in the goalscoring charts this season in the top flight of Belgium - have all decided to declare for Mauritania.

Ba had been featuring regularly for France’s youth teams all the way up to u-20 level.

Adil Aouchiche has also been mentioned as a potential call up for Algeria, with DZFoot claiming that the player would be willing to switch from France, although he’s not currently expecting a call.

