What did you make of Eliezer Mayenda on his Sunderland debut?

Gav says...

Given how much Tony Mowbray has built him up in the press recently, I was expecting Mayenda to be fairly exciting - and that proved to be the case when we got our first glimpse of him on Saturday.

I like players who drive at defences and put them on the back foot - Mayenda did this from the minute he stepped out onto the pitch, perhaps showing why his manager has spoken so highly of him.

Whilst I think Nazariy Rusyn has done a good job since starting up top recently, that position is still very much up for grabs until someone takes the opportunity and starts scoring goals, so now that Mayenda is fit the challenge has to be for him to try and pinch that shirt away from his teammates.

It’s early days and we've only seen a little bit from him, but I can see Mayenda working in this system... but really, I’m just glad to see him finally involved. It’s been a long three months since he signed and now that he’s over the injury he picked up when he arrived, I’m excited to see where things go from here.

Andrew Smithson says…

Tony Mowbray seems to be a big fan of the lad, so people were very keen to see him make his debut. Whilst it was only a short cameo, I think he gave us a real idea of why he’s so highly rated.

Mayenda’s first involvement saw him go close to creating an assist, and he was keen to pull the trigger and have a go whenever he got a sight of goal.

Being so lively both inside and outside the box will make him hard to deal with and from what we could see, he’s also got an element of pace and strength. It’s early days, but if he can continue with such rounded performances, he’ll go far.

Nazariy Rusyn also did well against Birmingham City and looks to be getting better all the time.

He’s shown enough to warrant more starts but there’ll surely be opportunities still for Mayenda to stake a claim. Although he’s young and will need nurturing, he does have a bit of senior experience already so hopefully he backs himself to keep growing.

We’re a team that shares the goals round, but a focal point through the middle will always be a must, and the more options we have up top the better.

Anthony Gair says…

Mayenda looks like a lad who’s high on confidence and massively capable of making an impact, even at such a young age.

He seems to go one way only, and that’s forward, and he isn’t scared of running at defenders. Birmingham’s centre backs were unable to cope with his directness, and it was refreshing to see.

He also seems very fleet of foot, in a way that reminded me of Stephane Sessegnon.

Yes, he’s obviously not as good as him, but he’s young, fresh and capable. I look forward to seeing more of him.

I hope he gets more of a chance in the coming matches, even if it’s only from the bench.