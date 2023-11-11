Roker Rapport Podcast: Sunderland 3-1 Birmingham Reaction!

What's the crack?
- That's a lovely way to enter an international break isn't it?
- How we all feeling after that?
- Huggins is the boy; after an injury to Cirkin in the warm-up brought in another of our less experienced lads in Nectar Triantis, Niall managed to not only be exactly where he was needed at the back, but also made a brilliant run to help secure all three points.
- Clarke's class and Jobe's job done; great performances from both but Roberts seemed to struggle after a dodgy challenge and then card from another terrible referee.
- Some interesting subs from Mowbray paid off in the end as the Lads settled into a good rhythm in the second half despite losing a well performing Rusyn up top; Adil showed his class once again and got a goal for his troubles and Mayenda - who looks like some player - attempted to decapitate John Ruddy for a laugh.
- Poor Wayne continues to look like he's not got a clue why he's in football management; good luck to Birmingham for the remainder of this season.
- All this and more! Ha'way the Lads!
