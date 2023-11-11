Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 3-1 Birmingham - Bellingham nets against his old team!

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

Some of his kicking was suspect today but his handling was good, no chance for the Birmingham equaliser and made a really good save late on.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Really good desire to chase a deep cross from Roberts for the second goal and floated a great header over the keeper. Made one great tackle really early on but didn’t look particularly comfortable defensively on the left-hand side today.

Nectar Triantis: 5/10

Looked a bit taken aback by the pace of the game, was at sea at times during the first half but grew into the game and was involved in the winner, although in the end it was credited as an own goal but he put himself in there to force the goal.

Jenson Seelt: 5/10

Didn’t look quite as nervy as Triantis and looked like the sheer pace of the game was also a bit much but he also grew into the game.

Niall Huggins: 9/10

His best overall game in a Sunderland shirt today, covered so much ground up and down the right-hand side. Made some important interceptions to bail out Triantis and Seelt in the first half while they were adjusting, notably clearing a ball off the line, and even had a chance to score himself but saw his shot blocked.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Was good going forward in the first half but left us a little exposed defensively, sat in more with Ekwah after the break and we controlled the game more as a result.

Pierre Ekwah: 5/10

Looked way off his usual best today, some sloppy passing and bad decision making. Still had spells where he shone but surprisingly erratic and not good timing to have an off day with two debutant centre-backs.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Started really well and had lots of room down the right, picked out Clarke well, who found Huggins but his shot was blocked. Got kicked out of the game by Bacuna and struggled to have the same impact after that but did swing in a deep cross for the second goal.

Jobe Bellingham: 7/10

Right place at the right time for his goal, steering in Rusyn’s flick and almost got another from a corner but hit his shot into the ground and saw it come back off the post into the goalkeeper’s arms. Showed good feet and awareness throughout and seemed to enjoy playing against his former club.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

Picked out Huggins for his chance in the first half but was started quite quietly, with most play coming down the right but grew into the game and provided a goal on a plate for Aouchiche.

Nazariy Rusyn: 8/10

Comfortably the best game of his short Sunderland career, only thing missing was a goal. Constantly on the move, good at finding his team-mates, including a clever near post flick on for the first goal for his first assist for the club. Hit the post in the first half and had our first chance of the game after bursting forward and hitting a shot wide.

Substitutes

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Lost possession a few times too many trying quick turns but also caused Brum plenty of problems.

Eliezer Mayenda: 7/10

Came on for his debut and looked like just the player Mowbray keeps hyping up. Very lively and came close to scoring when a rocket of a shot hit Ruddy.

Adil Aouchiche: 7/10

Got his first goal in a Sunderland shirt by getting on the end of Clarke’s cross and helped us keep possession as the game wore down.

Mason Burstow: 6/10

Was only on for a few minutes but looked a lot more direct today and got a couple of dangerous shots off.

Man of the Match: Niall Huggins

Excellent fullback display by Huggins today, never stopped running up and down the line. Got the better of his man defensively, read the game well to bail out Triantis and Seelt when they were struggling in the first half and provided plenty of thrust going forward too. May have made himself a first choice fullback, even without Cirkin’s injury.