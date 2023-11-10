RRP: “Friday Night (Not Really) Live” - Previewing Sunderland AFC v Birmingham City!

What’s the crack?
- How are we feeling ahead of not just the Birmingham match itself, but the dreaded international break that follows?
- So Wayne and friends; how are things going as the former granny sha… I mean England talisman.. tries to settle into his role at St Andrews?
- How shite are Birmingham generally (no offence to Birmingham fans of course) and why have they been stuck to the lower end of the Championship for this long?
- We’ve lost our primary defensive partnership for the game but are we too concerned over it? How do the lads think Tony will approach this issue?
- How should we be approaching this side? Do the lads think we’ll get another Norwich performance or could we make things more difficult for ourselves given it’s a home game?
- All this and more! Ha’way the Lads!
