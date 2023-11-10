 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Night Live! Get involved tonight @ 8pm as we gear up for tomorrow’s game against Birmingham!

We’re back at home for our final Championship game before the November international break, so join us live on Spaces as we preview the clash with the Blues!

By Roker Report
/ new
Sunderland v Birmingham City - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

How do I listen?

It’s very simple - just make sure that you’re following us on Twitter (click here for our page) and then at 8pm, when we go live, click the prompt at the top of your app to join the conversation.

If you’d like to take part, tweet us with your question for the lads, or if you’d like to go one step further and actually jump in and talk live on the air, you can request to speak once you’re in the chat - easy peasy, lemon squeezy.

Sunderland v Middlesbrough - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Another easy way to join is to click the tweet below, and then press ‘Set a Reminder’ - that way, you’ll get a notification on your device when we go live tonight at 8:00pm.

More From Roker Report

Sunderland News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report