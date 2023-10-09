Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland U21 2-1 Peterborough U21 - Late winner for young Black Cats!

Adam Richardson: 7/10

Made one good save low to his right in the first half but his handling and kicking were good in a game where he had little to do and had no chance with the penalty.

Connor Pye: 7/10

Got up and down the line really well, not troubled defensively and put in the only real cross of note for Hemir to attack.

Nectar Triantis: 8/10

Not overworked but absolutely strolled through the game, passing was crisp, put one really nicely timed, strong tackle in during the second half and even came close to scoring a winner with a nice turn and hit late on.

Henry Fieldson: 7/10

Like Triantis he didn’t have a lot to do but what he did do, he did well. Some good passing and closed any threat down quickly. Popped up in injury time with a brave diving header to win it.

Ellis Taylor: 7/10

Scored a great free kick from 25 yards out and put in a lovely but his play was a bit erratic. Sometimes he looked a cut above this level, going past people for fun or hitting nice cross-field balls but at other times his decision making would be a bit poor, would give the ball away cheaply and hold onto it too long.

Marshall Burke: 7/10

Good effort in the middle of the park, covered loads of ground. Won the ball back a lot and showed some nice turns to get away from opposition players.

Tom Chiabi: 5/10

Was generally playing well in the first half, moving around the pitch and knitting play together, although even then some of his passing was a bit lazy. Was poor after the break though, dropped off massively and that was typified when he gave away the penalty with another lazy ball and a grab at the attacker in the box as he tried to rectify it.

Harrison Jones: 6/10

Looked lively and linked up play well in the number 10 position, had a shot well saved in the first half but not much cutting edge against a resolute Posh defence.

Michael Spellman: 6/10

Hit a good effort just wide with his left foot in the second half and provided a bit of cut and thrust at times but not as consistently dangerous has he usually is.

Joe Ryder: 5/10

Struggled to get anything going tonight, started on the left and finished on the right but not his best night.

Luis Hemir: 6/10

His link up play was good, made some good runs (that weren’t spotted) and dropped back a fair bit to get involved but only had one chance when he steered Pye’s cross over the bar. Seems to be struggling with what is wanted of him, with shouts of get in behind, come short, close down all in short order and leaving the big man looking a little unsure.

Substitutes

Oliver Bainbridge: 6/10

Typically committed display by Bainbridge when he came on.

Harry Gardiner: 6/10

Like Hemir, didn’t really get any chances laid on for him but worked hard.

Ben Middlemas: 6/10

Came on for Jones late on and did a similar job, linking up play just off the strikers.

Tom Lavery: 6/10

Replaced the struggling Chiabi and helped shore things up.

Man of the Match: Nectar Triantis

It was good to see a first team player drop down the under 21s and look far too good for that level. It’s what you expect from a senior player but he strolled through this game and made it look very easy.

Very crisp passing, strong in the tackle when needed, far too strong physically for any of the Posh players to pose a threat and almost scored late on with a nice bit of desire to win the ball on the edge of the box, turn quickly and force the ‘keeper into making a nice save from his deflected effort.