Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 0-4 Middlesbrough - Meh

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

No chance with any of the goals but made a truly world class save to keep it at 0-0 early in the second half and looked comfortable in the first half.

Niall Huggins: 6/10

Started at left back and was looking lively going forward but went down with a thigh injury and had to be replaced 30 minutes in.

Dan Ballard: 7/10

A big effort from Ballard, nullified Boro in the first half and worked really hard after the break to try and keep us in it.

Luke O’Nien (C): 7/10

Like Ballard, defended well and put in a lot of effort but was left exposed in the second half with no real cover in front of him.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Gave Boro their only real chance of the first half when he slipped when trying to get a foot on a ball that was well behind him. Worked hard though both at right back and left back.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Was playing well enough without quite being at his best but got one yellow after he tried to recover a poor pass from Jobe and then another yellow, presumably for dissent after complaining about an earlier foul on Clarke.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Lively in a more advanced central role, whipped a really dangerous effort just over early on and carried the ball forward well.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Had our best chance of the game when he ran through the visitor’s defence and forced a really good save from Dieng. Flattered to deceive otherwise though, no consistent threat from him but did work hard.

Jobe Bellingham: 5/10

I thought he looked leggy from the off, gave the ball away cheaply at times and struggled with his decision making. An error from him led to the third goal.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Started the game slowly but was growing into it heading in the half-time break before the referee decided to intervene which left Clarke in a defensive role for the rest of his time on the pitch. Beaten far too easily for the second goal.

Mason Burstow: 5/10

Had one run down the side on the break but didn’t look confident and ended up doing nothing with the chance. Again, plenty of hard work but the lad just doesn’t look a goal threat.

Substitutes

Jenson Seelt: 6/10

Came on and played out of position at right back but thought he actually defended quite well considering his lack of football recently. Stung the palms of the goalkeeper with a rocket of a shot that was at too wide of an angle to score, nicely struck though.

Adil Aouchiche: 6/10

Buzzed around in midfield as usual, covering a lot of ground and trying to make something happen. Had one really good run down the left and picked out Roberts but his effort was deflected wide.

Chris Rigg: 6/10

Lots of effort and tackling as you’d expect from Rigg but a difficult game to be introduced into.

Nazariy Rusyn: 6/10

Replaced Clarke on the left and had one well struck shot saved with his left foot but maybe should have cut inside instead.

Man of the Match: Dan Ballard

Looked up for a battle all game and dominated in the first half, got a great block in to prevent a potential goal after Hume’s slip. A really difficult half after the break with Boro not only having more space due to the red card but no real midfielder in front of the defence to give them cover. Still stuck at it though and can’t fault his effort.