Starting XI: Same again for our lunchtime Wear-Tees ‘clash’?

We lined up the way I expected us to on Wednesday night, in personnel at least – I had thought Hume would stay at right back and Huggins at left, while I thought Ba would play more centrally with Roberts on the wing. While the former switch worked well, I do think we’d be better off with Roberts wide and Ba in the middle. Anyway, we won, so can’t pick over it too much.

It’s a tight turnaround for today’s game, but with five subs available I think we’ll start with the same line up as started against Watford. Aouchiche is pushing for a start, but listening to Mowbray it seems unlikely that’ll come today.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Patterson did what little he had to well on Wednesday, and will be hoping for a third clean sheet in a row today.

Defenders: Niall Huggins, Luke O’Nien, Dan Ballard, Trai Hume

It was a surprise to see Huggins and Hume swapped round on Wednesday but it worked a treat and I expect to see that continue today. Huggins was superb at right back – goal aside, he did everything well and it’ll be good to see him continue there. Hume was steady at left back, while Ballard and O’Nien were exceptional once more.

Midfield: Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham

I thought Dan Neil had a quiet game on Wednesday - he was a bit sloppy in possession and didn’t impose himself as much as he has done in recent weeks. He looks in need of a rest, but will need to play today alongside Jobe, who once again looked brilliant.

Attack: Abdoullah Ba, Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke

I would prefer Ba centrally and Roberts on the wing, but I think we’ll see the same again as we did on Wednesday. Ba didn’t have his best game against Watford - I thought he struggled to get into the game – but came up with the goal that sealed the game. Clarke also had a quietish game by his standards, but I expect him to play a starring role today.

Striker: Mason Burstow

I thought Burstow was pretty average on Wednesday after a good display at Sheff Wed – he needs a goal, and with Hemir and Rusyn breathing down his neck he needs it soon.