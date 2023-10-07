Score Predictions: The Boro at home - can we win three games on the bounce, again?

Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: The Boro at home - can we win three games on the bounce, again?

Predictions League Table - Latest Standings

The Lads put on another very professional display in the week, putting Watford comfortably to the sword by a final score of two goals to nil.

The lads got off a bit more slowly than is ideal in the first half, but a “goal of the month” contender from yet another rising star in defender Niall Huggins kickstarted the lads into action.

After a second was scored from short range through a basketball-height leap from Abdoullah Ba just after the hour, the match was all over.

We later had one cleared off the Watford line after an instinctive interception by the very promising looking Auochiche, and Patterson made a couple of decent but comfy saves, but the increasingly impressive game management aspects of our side once again brought on the “Ole’s”, as we coasted to another win while hardly shifting out of second gear.

Most of the lads went for an SAFC win and got a point for their optimism, though we didn’t have anyone pick the correct score or first scorer, meaning returns were very limited.

With two games in such close succession, RR Predictions lead Malc set quite a tight cut off for this game’s forecasts. Sadly the formerly high flying Will managed to miss, despite several reminders.

This has cost our Will the first yellow card of this Predictions season, and the Football Pools value of a score draw (Malc’s note - that is 2 points by the way - if you had to Google that, clearly I’m very old and you're not).

No major changes in the table, but Martin getting an extra point and Will losing two for his poor time management gives our Aussie ex-pat a three point lead as we head into the last game before another International break.

Has to be said our Martin must be starting to get a nosebleed after last season, and with such persistent altitude in the table. Maybe he will do a Plymouth or Preston, time will tell.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = 2 point deduction

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Boro 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Roberts

Though Boro have really done well to turn around their shocking early form, I really don't think they will have a chance of keeping our young, pacy and flowing attack out.

With Pritch still out and Ekwah only likely coming back after the England games, we will probably stay as was in the week. The best horses in our pack to cross the line first have to be either Paddy Roberts or Jack Clarke, though this season it is truly impossible to spot who will get our first, as we are scoring from everywhere but the strikers, for now at least.

Clarke had a quieter game against Watford than usual, so I fully expect him to go at Boro and “tear them apart, again and again”. Roberts has more to prove though as its some time since he had both a penetrating run and a good finish to cap it off. He also has Mr Ba breathing down his neck and scoring, fighting for the same slot when others do resume full fitness. It's so great to have such competition for starting shirts.

Let's go into this break full of confidence with 9 points from 9, and maybe with both Clarke and Roberts notching.

Haway the lads.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Boro 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

Having failed to win in their first seven, Boro made it three wins on the bounce against Cardiff.

That kind of form would usually worry me, but such is our fantastic run of one loss in eight, I have much less trepidation.

Boro will be desperate to continue their ascent up the table, having given themselves an uphill battle to be in the mix at the top.

Ourselves, on the other hand, are right up there, and I expect that to be the case all season.

I am in two minds if we come away with one or three points, but I see no reason why we can’t make it all three.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Boro 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

With five wins from six and some very exciting performances, in traditional Sunderland fashion, I’m just waiting for the bubble to burst and be disappointed because… well… it’s Sunderland ain't it!

That said, I don’t think it’ll be bursting in the Wear-Tees derby this weekend.

Boro have picked up in recent weeks after an altogether disastrous start to the season and some comparisons can be made in that we’ve played pretty much the same opposition in recent weeks.

I think the league table belittles their chances a bit compared to their recent run of results where they’ve matched our wins against Southampton and Watford (albeit in nowhere near as impressive or convincing fashion compared to ourselves) and succeeded in getting three points where we failed against Cardiff (though not through lack of trying!).

With that, I think we are in for a close one. We haven’t conceded more than one goal in a game since August 12th (Preston) and I can't see that being the case today either.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 Boro 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

I think we’ve been professional in our past couple of games without being at our very best in terms of the football we play, and I’m hoping today’s game will see us put everything together before we head into another international break.

Boro have come into form over the past few weeks after a bad start, and I think this will be another tough game.

Jobe Bellingham’s been excellent this season, and he’s due a goal, so I’m going for Jobe to notch the first in an entertaining win.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Boro 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

Time to play the Boro, who have just started to hit form. Not what we needed at the end a long flurry of games, but hopefully a great spectacle to go into a break with.

An unchanged squad is in some ways good. We haven’t picked up any knocks and know the assets at our disposal. These are good enough to swat these to one side.

I’m gonna go for a win, semi convincing, but a win nonetheless. I need something after that yellow this week….

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 Boro 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

Middlesbrough have been getting their act together of late but we’re in great form and that should make for a good game.

They’re a side that has been punching below their weight and seems to be hitting their stride with some good showings from Riley McGree leading the way.

That said, we have been beating teams recently without even getting out of second gear so it’ll be interesting how we push it in front of a packed crowd.

If we can up the tempo, they will not be able to handle us and I fully expect us to continue marching on with another Clarke-inspired master class.