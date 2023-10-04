Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 2-0 Watford - Clinical Mackems clinch another victory

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Really comfortable game for Patterson, had a few routine saves to make that were never really troubling the goal. Got away with one near the end after he came for a ball, somewhat optimistically.

Niall Huggins: 9/10

His best game in a Sunderland shirt, not only did he score a great goal but he defended really well too, particularly in the first half where he tracked back to get his head onto a couple of dangerous balls.

Dan Ballard: 8/10

A rock at the back again, read the game well and didn’t give any Watford players a.

Luke O’Nien (C): 8/10

Like Ballard he was a rock at the back but also showed how useful he is with his experience and ball playing skills.

Trai Hume: 8/10

Looked very comfortable on the left, had a couple of bursts forward where but for last gasp tackles a chance may have happened. Never troubled defensively but still keen to get stuck into tackles.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Strolled through the game and mopped up well when Watford got into dangerous areas. Did have a couple of sloppy moments where he gave the ball away too easily but got back quickly and helped atone for those moments.

Abdoullah Ba: 7/10

Right place at the right time to score the second with his head and put a few nicely shaped crosses in. Could have got an assist when he picked out Jobe on the edge of the box but played well and has grown into his role.

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Played more centrally tonight with Alex Pritchard missing and had spells where he was going past Watford players for fun. Could have had a great chance to score after a great bit of play but Burstow’s backheel was stopped by a Watford defender.

Jobe Bellingham: 7/10

Got an assist when his header found Ba and should himself have scored from Ba’s pass in the first half but took a touch rather than hitting it first time. Helped out Neil a lot defensively though and covered a lot of ground all game.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

A quieter game for Clarke, yet still caused havoc whenever he had the ball and Watford being so scared of him led to their player being sent off late on.

Mason Burstow: 6/10

Worked really hard again up top and put a cross into Jobe for the second goal but no real chance to score himself.

Substitutes

Adil Aouchiche: 6/10

Almost had an immediate impact when he intercepted the ball and got one-on-one with the goalkeeper, will be disappointed he didn’t score but it was a good save. Again, looks like a player who has been at the club for years.

Luis Hemir: N/A

Came on in the 90th minute as we saw out the game, good to see him covering so much ground though.

Nazariy Rusyn: N/A

Subbed on with Hemir and had half a chance to run onto but the Watford goalkeeper was out quickly to clear.

Chris Rigg: N/A

Very brief cameo right at the end of the game.

Man of the Match: Niall Huggins

The game was drifting along without much happening when Niall Huggins scored his wonder goal and with it happening right before half-time, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

As good as that goal was though, he defended really well all night from the right back position. Read the game well twice in the first half to get headers back to Patterson when Watford played a couple of dangerous balls and was quick to get stuck in to make sure no threat came down his side.