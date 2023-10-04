 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship

Filed under:

Starting XI: One change predicted for Sunderland’s game versus Watford tonight!

Tony Mowbray revealed we’re without one ‘key’ player tonight...

By MartinWanless
/ new
Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

A key player is going to be absent tonight, according to Tony Mowbray’s press conference – someone whose absence will require a bit of a tactical reshuffle. But who is it? I don’t know, but doing a bit of minor detective work, I didn’t spot Alex Pritchard or Trai Hume in the photos from training yesterday – so it could be one or both of them. I’ll take a punt on it being Pritchard, as he’s been playing a bit deeper than he would usually do – although Hume’s absence would probably be a little more difficult to manage.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Patterson was a little sloppy with his kicking on Friday, but pulled off a couple of good saves to protect his clean sheet.

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Defenders: Trai Hume, Luke O’Nien, Dan Ballard, Niall Huggins

If Hume’s not available, we could see Seelt come in for a full debut – whether he’d play at right back as he did when he came on on Friday or we’d manoeuvre into a three at the back would be the question, but hopefully, Trai’s fit to play. Otherwise, there’s no plausible reason to change the defence.

Sunderland v Cardiff City - Sky Bet Championship
Hopefully Hume will be fit for tonight’s game
Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Midfield: Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham

If Pritchard is the man to miss out, then it’s likely we’ll see Bellingham drop in alongside Neil. Both have been excellent so far this season, and our lack of centre midfielders means they need to push through!

Sunderland v Cardiff City - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Attack: Patrick Roberts, Abdoullah Ba, Jack Clarke

I can understand Mowbray wanting to get Roberts back in the team, however, Ba could count himself unlucky to miss out on Friday. If it is Pritchard who’s out, I suspect Ba will come back in, probably playing centrally to allow Roberts time out wide. I don’t think Roberts is as effective centrally, and Ba is more natural there. Clarke did come off on Friday and was icing his thigh, but hopefully, he’ll be fine.

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship
Ba-back?
Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Striker: Mason Burstow

Burstow turned in his best performance against Sheff Wed, and will keep his place up front. Hopefully he’ll get a goal tonight to get him up and running!

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

FAN LETTERS!

Fan Letters: “Why are we often unable to watch highlights at half time?”

FEATURES!

On This Day (4 Oct 1936): “The greatest centre half the world has ever seen” is born!

MATCH PREVIEWS!

Score Predictions: Can we secure back-to-back wins vs Watford at home tonight?

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report