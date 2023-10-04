Fan Letters: “Why are we often unable to watch highlights at half time?”

Dear Roker Report,

During many years of following Sunderland, I and many others have really needed a pint at half time following some of the football we had to endure.

However, even during the hard times, myself and many others still wanted to watch the final five minutes of the first half, as well as the highlights, while having a pint.

During the last two home games, someone at the club has decided that the only content on the concourse televisions is advertising.

I’d like to know who’s responsible for spoiling the off-field match day experience for many fans.

Thirsty Tom

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Tom. Thanks for your letter. Personally, I’ve often found that by the time I get to the concourse at half time, the TVs are showing highlights and analysis from the ‘SAFCSee’ streaming service. I’m assuming it depends on how soon you get there after the whistle blows, but I don’t find it too problematic. On the advertising question, I would assume this is fairly standard practice at the majority of stadia around the country. Every club is keen to maximise its revenue and we’re no different. Just one of those things, I feel!

Dear Roker Report,

I agree with Liam’s letter regarding Tony Mowbray eating during press conferences.

Personally, I thought it was very unprofessional and I switched it off.

David McConkey

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, David. Thanks for getting in touch. Of all the things that have got our backs up over the years (duff signings, awful football, financial mismanagement, etc), I must admit that Mogga’s fondness for confectionary consumption during his press conferences is a new one on me! Personally, I don’t think it makes any difference one way or the other. For all of the progress he’s overseen on the pitch and the way he’s helped to guide our young players, I think we should be able to cut him some slack during press conferences. You can’t keep a man from his Revels, after all!

Dear Roker Report,

Regarding the behaviour of the Sheffield Wednesday supporter and the Bradley Lowery situation, I understand the hatred and condemnation of him.

My own family has been torn apart by cancer and what he did was utterly wrong and disgusting, and he overstepped the mark in what was originally back and forth taunting.

However, has his punishment now gone too far, just as he did?

He’s nationally hated, has lost his job, and has also been kicked off the team where he played football and cricket. He’s also been barred from his pub, with a widespread Rotherham pub ban apparently being discussed.

Also, he can’t go within a mile of Hillsborough with a national banning order applied for and it’s possible he could receive a prison sentence as he’ll likely be made an example of, and could be beaten or worse by other prisoners.

In this day and age, where men’s mental health is still a taboo subject, young males kill themselves daily for a lot less than this and I can seriously see this lad swinging from his bunk in a jail cell, all because he went one step too far in a ‘back and forth’ banter.

Does his mother deserve to lose a child just as Bradley’s mother did?

Enough is enough, and in the last five days his life has been destroyed. As Roker Report has a good influence on a lot of people, I urge you to step up, and that we should petition to drop the charges.

Paul Robinson