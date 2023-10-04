Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: Can we secure back-to-back wins vs Watford at home tonight?

Predictions League Table - Latest Standings

The predictions lads were very optimistic for the Sheffield Wednesday game on Friday night, and that turned out to be strong confidence set on solid foundations, with a pretty effortless 3-0 win being the result by full time.

Despite the annoying 3 dropped points at home to Cardiff in the previous fixture, we bounced back incredibly well, with two goals inside ten minutes and the game put to bed with a third just after the half hour.

It felt like we could have score more in the second period and we maybe should have, but Wednesday were unable to deny us a clean sheet, which is a good compromise.

Nobody saw big Ballard opening our account, but a couple of the lads got the score right, and the others all picked up something for what ended up being a routine away win, as below:

This evening, we are back on Wearside and take on Watford who have had a pretty poor start to the season, sitting 5th bottom in the league, and without an away win this season.

Only Stoke have managed to score less than two goals when hosting Watford, which bodes well for our energetic, young and attack-focused footballing side.

Leeds and Coventry both scored three against them in September, a feat we will very much want to emulate and maybe even better.

After Friday we have some changes in league positions in the Predictions table.

We have a new joint leader in Will, who scored 3 points for foreseeing a 3-0 away win, drawing him level with Martin.

Bomber jumps ahead of Predictions gaffer Malc, with the same three point haul on Friday night.

Everyone else got something, as we all backed the lads to win, which proved wise given the sad state of affairs at Hillsborough.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 4 Watford 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

Watford are in a bit of a mess, much like Wednesday were and still are, and with the confidence still coursing through our veins, I expect the lads to pick up where they left off at Hillsborough when they run out tonight.

Clarke is sure to “tear them apart again” time after time, so I am backing him to open our scoring. Dan Neil has played very well of late, and he will be pivotal tonight once again - I almost picked him for first scorer, and may well regret not doing so.

I’d really like Burstow to get one too, as his spin on the edge of the box won us a penalty on Friday, and some of his running and passing is starting to show how good he can and will be. Even Amad took time to come good, and I am seeing Burstow start to do the same.

No pressure Mason!

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Watford 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

Since their relegation in 2021/22, Watford have continuously flattered to deceive.

This season has been no different, with only two wins from nine, and zero so far on the road.

And in their last three, they’ve been shipping goals left, right and John Mensah, with eight conceded.

We, on the other hand, look so good right now. We should have added a few more goals on Friday, against what was a really poor Sheff Wed side.

But it was still a strong win and made it four wins in five and fourteen goals scored.

I’m backing another today, with Clarke continuing his scintillating form.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 Watford 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Burstow

We have been more free-flowing and dangerous away from home, as teams are coming to the Stadium of Light and sitting in behind the ball. We haven’t got quite the same knack of getting in behind teams that adopt this strategy.

However, I don’t believe Watford are the kind of team to really sit in and frustrate so I can see this being open and entertaining.

Their last 4 games have seen 20 goals, so why not be thrilled with another 5 goals and 3 points?

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 4 Watford 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Burstow

Watford haven’t had the best of starts to the season and I really hope this is a similar game to Southampton, in that they try to play rather than defend and we pick them off.

I’d love to see Burstow get a goal tonight, so I’m backing him to get the opener and the lads to get the win that’ll set up the game against Boro nicely.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Watford 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

4 wins in 5, and against a team who are struggling… maybe another small misstep will occur for us.

We are back on home turf and need to win to keep up with the teams at the top and with players coming back we should win this game on paper with ease.

Saying that, I am worried the lack of clean sheets, may mean any chance the Watford from line get will be put away and a last minute equaliser is coming.

I really hope I’m wrong but my guy is saying a score draw.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 Watford 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

It’d be nice to get another win quickly after battering a dismal Sheffield Wednesday last week. We were as dominant as I’ve ever seen us, but the opposition were desperately poor.

That said, it’ll have been a good confidence boost for the lads, in particular Mason Burstow who showed what he was about with two assists and a good display all round.

Watford have been typically uninspiring, playing with their usual ranks of players you have never heard of and currently languish towards the bottom end of the table.

We need to punish Watford’s lethargy and get another 3 points, with focus on improving our own questionable home form.