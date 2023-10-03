 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roker Rapport Podcast: “Wednesday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” - The SAFC v Watford Preview!

Hello again... As we play midweek we thought it would be a good idea to preview the fixture a little, so Chris and Gav took a quick look at Watford’s visit to the Stadium of Light!

By Editor Gav
What’s the crack?

  • What are Watford up to recently? They’re not looking great sat where they are in the table;
  • Be nice to get another three points under the lights against a struggling side but there’s always a worry that could work against us so will they come to frustrate or will they take the risk and try to attack?
  • Do we think Mowbray will make a few changes given we play Boro on Saturday? The lads try a bit reverse psychology on Tony this week.
  • Gav takes a look at the Watford fans online and their take on it all; are they feeling any hope currently and if not, can we exploit that?
  • Ha’way the Lads!

How Do I Listen?

Apple podcasts

To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, click here.

Spotify

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

Youtube

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

