Roker Rapport Podcast: “Wednesday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” - The SAFC v Watford Preview!

What’s the crack?
- What are Watford up to recently? They’re not looking great sat where they are in the table;
- Be nice to get another three points under the lights against a struggling side but there’s always a worry that could work against us so will they come to frustrate or will they take the risk and try to attack?
- Do we think Mowbray will make a few changes given we play Boro on Saturday? The lads try a bit reverse psychology on Tony this week.
- Gav takes a look at the Watford fans online and their take on it all; are they feeling any hope currently and if not, can we exploit that?
- Ha’way the Lads!
