Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 3-1 Norwich City - Clarke tears Canaries apart in comeback win

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

Not many saves to make today other than potentially getting something on a back post header. Came out quick very early on to prevent a counter but no chance with the goal.

Trai Hume: 8/10

Got caught under a ball early on, allowing Rowe to get the run on him but was great after that, got the equaliser and didn’t give Norwich a sniff down his side.

Dan Ballard: 8/10

Another top notch performance from Ballard, far too strong for the Norwich strikers and looks increasingly confident on the ball.

Luke O’Nien (C): 7/10

There were a couple of nervy moments where Norwich had some space in dangerous areas due to O’Nien pushing forward or wide but nothing came of them and he was vital for us dominating possession.

Niall Huggins: 7/10

Up and down the left wing all game and troubled the goalkeeper with a cross-cum-shot but also got caught a little high up at times and was beaten in the air for a good Norwich chance in the second half.

Dan Neil: 8/10

Great run and finish for the second goal, must have covered every blade of grass both in possession and hassling Norwich when they had the ball. Won plenty of tackles and Norwich couldn’t get near him.

Pierre Ekwah: 8/10

Was a little naive for the opener, although his player was offside he should have dealt with the ball before complaining. Other than that he was a lot more like his usual self, covered loads of ground, was pinging balls out wide to Roberts and tested the goalkeeper a couple of times with long distance efforts.

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Lots of effort on the right and occupied plenty of Norwich defenders, who started leaving some heavy tackles into him.

Jobe Bellingham: 6/10

Better in the first half but looks a little tired with his decision making not always the best as a result, often turned into Norwich players or took a little too long making his mind up.

Jack Clarke: 9/10

Ran the Norwich full back ragged all game, hit the post in the first half and then had a mazy run before a lovely through ball to Neil for the second goal. Won the ball high up the pitch and then a penalty, which he converted himself.

Nazariy Rusyn: 7/10

Good effort on his full debut, moved out of the way for the first goal and made the space for Dan Neil to run into for his goal. Showed some good spring to win a couple of high balls, put in a good cross for Clarke, got the crowd up with a hefty first half tackle and was always making runs.

Substitutes

Luis Hemir: 6/10

Had a couple of chances after coming on, the header was difficult but probably should have done better from Ba’s pull back.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Helped us see out the game and had one good effort blocked with Hemir not quite being able to capitalise on the rebound.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Got down the line once and pulled the ball back for Hemir who could only hit the ball over the bar.

Chris Rigg: 6/10

Showed quick feet to skip away from Norwich players on a couple of occasions and played a nice ball wide to Clarke.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Helped us see the game out.

Man of the Match: Jack Clarke

A goal and an assist for Clarke who had the run of the left wing today, despite Norwich often doubling up on him. He constantly dribbled through their defenders, posed a threat when cutting inside and played a sublime through ball to Dan Neil for the second goal. Won both the penalty and the initial ball on the edge of the Norwich goal for the third and the visitors just couldn’t handle him.