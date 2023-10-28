Score Predictions: Can The Lads stop the rot at home to The Canaries?

Predictions League - Latest Result

Sunderland succumbed to their third defeat in a row in the week, but played way better than the previous fixture, despite facing a team who many are already labelling “Champions elect” as early as October.

Several chances came our way, the best couple probably falling to Jobe and Clarke, but a lapse of concentration by Sunderland’s defence for a first half set piece proved the difference.

This is how the RR lads called it ahead of the game:

Predictions League - Table

Only Martin and Matty went for a loss, hence they gathered points for their miserable attitude.

Martin was doubly miserable in that he correctly predicted we would not breach the Leicester back line too. The tribulations must be proper doing his head in.

A couple of the lads could not keep with the pace of our games and hence the predictions needed this week, hence Bomber and Will take a yellow card 2 point hit this time around.

This leaves Martin sitting pretty on 16, and Bomber replacing Malc at the foot of the table on six points.

All of the Predictions lads appreciated the graft at the King Power and they all also want this next home game to be a major fork in the road, and not in a negative way.

Hopefully our strike force can step up (assuming they are given chance), our defence can learn from recent errors and we can climb back up the table.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = 2 point deduction

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 Norwich 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

Norwich haven’t won in October but we have, yet only the once against Watford, just about 4 weeks ago.

The uplift in attitude and application away at Leicester simply has to feed the lads confidence. I think we can take these boys and with a little comfort too.

If the output is anything like the away day to King Power, we will win by more than my call.

Clarke to score first, cos he had a less impressive day in the week (partly due to the opponents marking him well), and Jack rarely has two games like that.

And he is ace and easily worth £35 million… ahem.. anyone with a lot of money in January. He is likely to go, lets hope its for a bomb and he scores 20 before he does so.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 Norwich 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

I am honestly not sure what to go with for today’s game.

Three defeats in a row, but what we saw on Tuesday was us go toe to toe with the runaway leaders and perform well.

Norwich are the visitors today, and they’ve had a mixed start.

They started well but have seemingly tailed off, with only one win in five.

I am going middle of the road, simply for the fact that neither side are enjoying the best of form right now.

Fingers crossed though, we can put this wretched form behind us with a win

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 Norwich 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ekwah

Another tricky game to try and stop the poor run of results we currently find ourselves in.

We look a far cry from the potent free-scoring outfit in recent weeks, with goal scoring looking laborious.

Norwich’s bad run has gone on a little longer with one win in the last 8 - but combine the two and I think it results in a decent performance where we are both a little relieved that the rot is over… and disappointed not to have taken 3-points

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 Norwich 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

I thought we were a lot better against Leicester than we had been at Stoke, and despite defeat I’m hoping we take some confidence into this weekend’s game.

Mowbray’s got some big decisions to make in terms of starting XI, but I’m going for a sure starter, Jack Clarke, to open the scoring in a good three points.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 Norwich 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

After 3 losses on the bounce, but a better performance, we come back home to try and get back on track.

I have a feeling we are going to revert back to being strikerless with Jobe up top.

Norwich bottled a 2-0 lead against Leeds and are looking open, I see us scoring, but it being a poor but tight game.

We need something. Anything.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Norwich 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

Right reaction, wrong result in the week.

It’s a shame we didn’t have that sort of spirit against Stoke or we’d have likely wiped the floor with them, but again some more dodgy set piece defending cost us for the second time in a row.

The reality is we have lost three on the spin and we need a positive result quickly. I don’t think wholesale changes are needed after a positive showing against Leicester but surely there must be some consideration for the likes of Burstow and Roberts, who have been below par.

Hopefully we can get back to winning ways, and get a bit of confidence back. It would be nice to actually get one of our strikers on the scoresheet, but that would actually take playing one of them so I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.