Lasses Match Report: Lewes 0-2 Sunderland - Our Lasses are top of the table!

Sunderland and Lewes both opened the game probing each other, attempting to gauge their opponents’ weaknesses. Unfortunately, Louise Griffiths hamstring turned out to be one of them with the reliable fullback going down in the 11th minute. She was promptly replaced by an out-of-position Grace Ede.

Jenna Dear collected the ball in the opposition half on the right wing. She lobbed the keeper at the near post to score Sunderland’s opening goal from range. An impressive shot that might have been intended as a cross. You won’t hear us complaining though.

Sunderland increased their attacks with Liz Ejupi assisting in the fray with her usual holding play. A free kick that led to a rebound off the bar, then hit by Amy Goddard into the goal was ruled out for a foul on the Lewes keeper, Emily Moore who was subbed off.

The Lasses’ second goal came from a Kitching corner, followed by a Fenton assist and an Ejupi tap in which was well deserved from the selfless play we have seen from her this season.

Lewes made a counter in the first half’s added time with Claudia Moan doing what Claudia Moan does and saving admirably from a short range shot.

The second half played out inconclusively for most of the remaining game. Although Sunderland looked to be the better side, Lewes were able to counter effectively on occasion.

It was a particularly good game from both of our fullbacks. Grace Ede played well with a strong showing, despite being out of her regular position for this season. Megan Beer also did well at right back, her first league start this season and a welcome return to the pitch.

In a display of support for Lewes, the home fans brought out the vuvuzelas and played a song of sorrowful toots for the team at the bottom of the table. It was a sight more tragic than Greek theatre.

Emily Scarr and Katy Watson came on in the final minutes of the game and injected some much-needed energy into the final third. Jenna Dear and Scarr both fired long shots to test the keeper before the final whistle blew.

Following Crystal Palace’s loss at Charlton, the Lasses remain the only undefeated side in the league and are comfortably top of the table.

Our next game is at Durham, 5th November at midday.