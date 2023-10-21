Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Stoke 2-1 Sunderland - Lads poor as Alex Neil gets the upper hand

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Made a good save in the first half from a well struck effort from Burger but no chance with either goal, kicking was a bit erratic, some long punts forward to no-one and put us under pressure with a short pass in the second half.

Niall Huggins: 6/10

Wasn’t stretched defensively but not a lot from him going forward, had one good chance after a good touch to get him past a Stoke player but then a heavy touch ended the break.

Dan Ballard: 8/10

Beaten in the air for both Stoke goals but both times due to him trying to cover someone else’s man. First coming across to the left as O’Nien was out of position and then for the corner when neither Huggins or Ekwah challenged O’Nally. Hit the post and made a number of driving runs as he attempted to drag us back into the game.

Luke O’Nien (C): 6/10

Thought he looked a little off it today, Ballard had to cover his space for the first goal and some of his passing was a little loose, especially in the first half.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Not troubled defensively but also not as effective when stepping up into midfield from the left back position. Had one wild effort late on where he smashed it wide.

Pierre Ekwah: 6/10

Did quite well on his return from injury but in a more defensive role with Jobe pushing on, still had a couple of relatively tame shots on goal but he and Huggins both should have done better for Stoke’s second goal.

Jobe Bellingham: 8/10

Covered a lot of ground in the middle of the pitch, had a big hand in the Clarke’s opener after showing some good skill and forcing a save.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Showed some nice bits of skill like usual and had a couple of efforts with his left foot after cutting inside but neither were particularly threatening.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Good to see him back fit but didn’t look at his sharpest despite linking up play well, had one free kick in a really dangerous position but disappointingly didn’t clear the wall.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

Scored our goal and could have had a penalty late on but also had a couple of shots saved and some dangerous runs around the Stoke box, still nowhere near his best though.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Worked hard on the right and linked up with Roberts but had to score a glaring chance he had after he got on the end of a poor back pass, could only hit the side netting.

Substitutes

Nazariy Rusyn: 6/10

Showed a lot of energy but played too close to the right wing to be a danger to goal.

Mason Burstow: 6/10

Put himself about a bit and was almost found by Ballard in the box but the ball was just out of reach.

Bradley Dack: 6/10

Put in a peach of a free kick shortly after coming on that almost found an equaliser after Ballard hit the post.

Adil Aouchiche: 6/10

Had a couple of half chances in the box but could only fire both over the bar.

Luis Hemir: 6/10

Came on late on as we pushed for an equaliser but nothing fell for him.

Man of the Match: Jobe Bellingham

Covered loads of ground today and constantly showed some good footwork and movement to get him away from Stoke players. Wriggled away down the right and forced a good save from the goalkeeper to set up Clarke for his goal.

Defended well too and cleared a dangerous header away from the goal line in the first half. A good all-round performance.