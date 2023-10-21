Starting XI: Two changes predicted for Sunderland’s trip to the Potteries!

It’s been two weeks since our defeat to Boro, and hopefully, a few of our injured players will have benefited from the break to give Tony Mowbray some options in defence and midfield.

What we do know, however, is Dan Neil will be serving a one-match ban, so that’s at least one change – but will see see others?

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

I don’t think Patterson could have done much with any of the goals against last time out, and actually made a couple of good saves to keep the score down.

Defenders: Trai Hume, Luke O’Nien, Dan Ballard, Niall Huggins

Dan Ballard and Niall Huggins are injury doubts heading into this game – Huggins went off against Boro while Ballard missed Northern Ireland’s second game with a thigh problem, but hopefully both will be fit. Alongside them, O’Nien and Hume are sure starters.

Midfield: Jobe Bellingham, Pierre Ekwah

Our lack of depth in midfield was always going to be a problem for us at some point this season, and we’re desperately hoping that Pierre Ekwah will be fit to line up today – probably alongside Jobe in a deeper midfield role. If Ekwah’s not fit, I’m not too sure what we’ll do. O’Nien in midfield? Maybe. It’s something I’d be tempted to do if Ballard is fit, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed Ekwah and Ballard pull through.

Attack: Patrick Roberts, Alex Pritchard, Jack Clarke

I’m hopeful too that Pritchard will be available again today, and if he is we could see him come straight back into the starting XI in place of Abdoullah Ba. If Pritchard isn’t available, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Aouchiche come in for his first start. Ba’s had a good run, but I think for this game particularly we need to use the experience we have and Pritchard provides that in spades.

Striker: Mason Burstow

I wouldn’t pick Burstow – I don’t think he’s shown much at all in his games so far, but I think Mowbray will pick him in his starting team. Let’s hope he gets his first goal for us today!