Score Predictions: Sunderland are away at Alex Neil's Stoke - can we bounce back post-Boro?

It was a tough day at the coal face for the lads in the game before the international break. With a couple of first half chances for both teams, which were equally well kept out thanks to strong saves made by the respective keepers, the ref then ruined what was brewing up to be a decent game of footy.

That card on the stroke of half time was one of the most random second yellows I’ve seen in all my years, and it took us from a decent battle of a game shaping up, to the second 45 minutes being a massive uphill challenge for the lads.

The half with ten men was poor for us in my view, in that I don’t think we should concede four just because we have lost a midfielder, but you have to give some credit to Boro. They turned the screw and took full advantage of the ridiculous gift awarded to them, which is often something teams fail to do even when a man up.

The lads finished 0-4 down, meaning the optimistic predictions made by the Roker Report collective were all miles off.

Closest to winning any points was probably Malc the predictions gaffer, who hoped Patrick Roberts would notch for us first. Paddy made a cracking mazy run and was sadly denied by the outstretched studs of Dieng. Had that gone in, who knows how the game may have played out.

This is how the RR lads called it ahead of the game:

So, no points for any of the predictions lads, but a few points to prove today as we visit The Potteries and take on our old gaffer Alex Neil.

His young SAFC namesake Dan will be banned for this game due to that weird double yellow card, but with news of Ekwah and others getting very close to full fitness, one would hope we have enough to get something from the Black Country away day.

No change in the table, but lots of hope for a way better weekend this weekend than our last home outing.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = 2 point deduction

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Stoke City 0 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

The lads have continued to show what they can do on the road this season, and I am confident they will give Stoke a demonstration of how they rebound from injustice such as the farce we saw at home before the international pause.

Jobe is being scouted by some of the best clubs in the world already, but he has a lot of development to do before he jets away from Wearside for what no doubt may be a record outgoing fee.

I’m backing the incredibly talented young lad to be one of the main differences between these two sides, with his young but super developed footballing brain and his fitness being too much for a side that will no doubt be loaded with aging journeymen of the like Alex Neil loves.

He is highly likely to open the scoring in what I hope will be a professional and solid away win, wiping away all memory of that freak result a couple of weekends ago.

0-2, and we move on to the next one. Easy as that.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Stoke City 0 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

In the context of our season so far, the capitulation against Boro feels like a bit of an anomaly.

We have a chance to make amends against a Stoke side struggling at the lower reaches of the table.

I’m sure Alex Neil will want to get another win against us, particularly given the negative noise coming from the Stoke faithful.

However, I think we’re more than capable of getting a result and piling the pressure on the baldy Scot.

This fixture previously resulted in a managerial sacking and us losing our gaffer. Let’s hope only one of those applies this time round!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Stoke City 1 Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Roberts

The Boro debacle feels like a lifetime ago and came at the right time (if there ever is a right time for something like that to happen!).

Long forgotten by the players (except Dan Neil of course) and fans alike, we mitigate the last result with the fact we are just happy to have domestic football back.

Stoke are on a terrible run at the Bet365, having not won a home match since August 19th, shipping 6 goals and scoring just 1 in the process.

Conversely, our best form has been away from home, where teams feel a little bit more obliged to go at us.

Still sore from Alex Neil’s return to the SoL and with a point to prove, it’ll be full throttle towards another 3-1 away win!

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Stoke City 0 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

The 4-0 defeat against Boro seems a long time ago now, and the lads will be desperate to get back onto the pitch and right the wrongs of that game. Ironically enough, it was Stoke who dished out that last heavy home defeat, but hopefully we’ll be refocused, refreshed and – with a few players hopefully back from injury, reinforced.

At the time of writing we don’t really know the state of the injured players, but I’m hopeful we’ll have a strong squad to choose from. If I knew he’d be playing, I’d go for Alex Pritchard as first scorer - he was in great form until his injury and I think we’ll get him back in the team, but as that’s an unknown I’m playing it safe with Jack Clarke netting first in a solid 2-0 win.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Stoke City 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Burstow

We need to bounce back, and what a perfect game to do it. For some reason I have a feeling that things will come full circle.

We travel to see Alex Neil whose last game for us was this exact fixture he left us for last year, and hopefully it’s the game that is his last for the Potters.

We may have a young team, but I believe they have the belief and drive to make amends for the result that occurred just a fortnight ago.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Stoke City 0 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

The classic referee apology has been trotted out after the debacle in our last game. Let’s face it, we’d have ran out comfortable winners were it not for the red so let’s just chalk it off and move on.

Stoke are not a great side, and Baldy Neil is under a bit of pressure. We need to take advantage of that and give Stoke a burst of our attacking flair.

The great news during the international break was that a number of first team players are all back, with Pierre Ekwah possibly being the greatest tonic due to Dan Neil’s suspension.

I think we’ll win, and do it with style. Ha’way the lads!