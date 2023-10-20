 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship

Filed under:

Friday Night Live: Get involved tonight @ 8pm as we gear up for tomorrow’s trip to Stoke!

The Championship is back this weekend, so join us live on Spaces as we preview the clash with the Potters!

By Roker Report
/ new
Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

How do I listen?

It’s very simple - just make sure that you are following us on Twitter (click here for our page) and then at 8pm, when we go live, click the prompt at the top of your app to join the conversation.

If you’d like to take part, tweet us with your question for the lads, or if you’d like to go one step further and actually jump in and talk live on the air, you can request to speak once you’re in the chat - easy peasy, lemon squeezy.

How Sunderland’s away day following is becoming a victim of its own success

FAN LETTERS!

Fan Letters: Advice for Sunderland fans making the journey to Leicester

OPINION!

Bad owners all over the EFL highlight the importance of finding a good one in KLD

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report