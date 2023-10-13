On This Day (13 October 2006): Peter Reid hails Roy Keane’s impact at Sunderland

The galvanising effect that Roy Keane had on Sunderland bore comparison to the impact Peter Reid had had more than a decade earlier – and, on this day back in 2006, Reidy was lavishing praise on immediate impression the former Manchester United captain had made on the club.

Speaking with The Northern Echo, Reid – who was out of work after leaving Coventry City, and had been linked to the vacant manager’s post on Wearside before Keane’s appointment, was convinced the good times were about to roll once more, while reflecting on his own time on Wearside, which promised so much and delivered a fair bit, too.

To get into the top six [in the Premier League] you have to invest and invest heavily. That was the problem we had. Seventh and seventh were magnificent achievements but to kick on you have got to invest in players. Niall Quinn and his consortium will do that. I am certain of that. It would be fantastic for the football club and the supporters. You can’t run before you can walk and let’s not forget Sunderland have to get out of the league they’re in which won’t be easy. But looking to the future, if things go as well as Niall and Roy expect, then they will be going out and buying proven international players and yes, that will give them a chance of doing better than I did. They’ve already spent quite a bit of money and I can see them going again in January. If they are there or thereabouts by then, it will give them the boost they need to maybe get promotion this season. If Sunderland do win promotion, then it will be a case of ‘watch this space.’ Mark my words, things will happen. It could be a fantastic time.

While as a player, Roy Keane had a more decorated playing career, there were similarities between the two men on the field – both were combative players, with exceptional ability, which was sometimes under-acknowledged due to their will to win. And Reid was certain Keane would be able to translate his playing success into the dugout.

You’re not guaranteed anything because you’ve been a world class player but I just think his determination and Roy’s will to win can’t fail to get through to the players, I don’t care who you are. He has this tremendous belief. He’ll have his ups and downs but he’s a clever bloke. We all know about his aggression and things like that but he’s an intelligent lad too. When I’ve heard him interviewed, he’s very confident and knows what he is talking about and I just think sometimes you get people who are charismatic and he is charismatic. The Sunderland public have taken to him in a big way which is fantastic. It won’t be too long before there will be full houses at the Stadium of Light again which will be brilliant. It’s a fantastic stadium, especially when it’s that full. People make stadiums and when it’s like that, there’s no better place.

While Reid’s time at Sunderland had come to an end just four years earlier, the club had undergone significant change during that time, with Bob Murray’s tenure as owner coming to an end, and Niall Quinn’s Drumaville consortium taking control.