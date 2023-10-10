Roker Rapport Podcast: “PGMOL 12-0 Football” - Gillett v Neil Analysis & SAFC 0-4 Boro Reaction!

What’s the crack?
- What the actual f*** was that?
- How is that the standard of refereeing in this country?
- The letter of the law versus the spirit of the law; it’s not the rules, it’s how and when you apply them.
- A lack of consistency; the lads get to the bottom of the frustration with PGMOL.
- Mowbray’s game management; what did the lads make of the way Tony attempted to adapt to the situation?
- Despite the result, how do the lads feel heading into this international break sat where we are currently?
- All this and a bit of a long rant. Aye.
- Ha’way the Lads! Free Dan Neil!
