Roker Rapport Podcast: “PGMOL 12-0 Football” - Gillett v Neil Analysis & SAFC 0-4 Boro Reaction!

After avoiding the issue for as long as possible, Gav and Chris sat down in the aftermath of a refereeing and game management disasterclass to look at Sunderland 0-4 Boro and the state of officiating in the modern game.

By TheHashpipe83
What’s the crack?

  • What the actual f*** was that?
  • How is that the standard of refereeing in this country?
  • The letter of the law versus the spirit of the law; it’s not the rules, it’s how and when you apply them.
  • A lack of consistency; the lads get to the bottom of the frustration with PGMOL.
  • Mowbray’s game management; what did the lads make of the way Tony attempted to adapt to the situation?
  • Despite the result, how do the lads feel heading into this international break sat where we are currently?
  • All this and a bit of a long rant. Aye.
  • Ha’way the Lads! Free Dan Neil!

