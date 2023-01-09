Reaction: Sunderland draw Fulham in the FA Cup 4th Round - how do you fancy our chances?

Share All sharing options for: Reaction: Sunderland draw Fulham in the FA Cup 4th Round - how do you fancy our chances?

Ewan Bowman says…

I think it’s a very good draw against a team who are having a good season in the Premier League. It’s also one of the best away days in London, and a game for the fans to look forward to.

It will be a good test for our young side against a Premier League side. It will be interesting to see what kind of team both Fulham and Sunderland put out on the day. But I am confident with the style of football we play we can give any team a game.

Fifty years on from our 1973 triumph, it could be written in the stars that we go on a good cup run!

Jon Guy says…

It’s a good draw for Sunderland on a few fronts.

It’ll be a decent opportunity to test ourselves against a Premier League side who are holding their own, but one we that have a good chance of beating if we play like we can.

It’s also a chance to see how our youngsters play against decent opposition, and it’s likely to be a 3:00pm Saturday kick-off. Win, and it’s a big boost to the squad and it could give us some real momentum, but we’ll be going into the game as underdogs, so the pressure will be off.

We should get a decent allocation, and a trip to London is always a good day out, especially as we will get an increased number of tickets.

Phil West says…

I think it’s an excellent draw. It’s a game that I’m looking forward to, and being paired with Fulham is the best of both worlds for us.

This is a fixture that’s certainly winnable if we’re at our best on the day, and it also breaks the familiarity of drawing League One or Championship sides in cup competitions. Fulham are a good, solid Premier League side with some useful players, not least the prolific Aleksandar Mitrovic, but we should go there with no fear.

The fact that the game is away from home adds an extra dimension as well.

Marco Silva’s men will pose a stern test for us at Craven Cottage, and if Tony Mowbray opts to play the likes of Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba, it’s a fabulous chance for them to see how they can deal with a higher quality of opposition in their own backyard, after passing a tricky test against Shrewsbury on Saturday.

All in all, I’m happy with the draw and I’m excited to see whether we can cause an upset!

Bomber says…

It’s a great draw and I actually prefer the fact that it’ll be at Craven Cottage.

This is a perfect opportunity to test our away form against Premier League opposition away from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool or Manchester City.

Fulham have spent the last six seasons bouncing between the Championship and the Premier League, and they’ll provide a good yardstick to measure our young and exciting squad against.

It’s a win-win for us, because providing both clubs field strong teams, we’ll either be hit with a dose of realism or a dose of heightened optimism.

Lose convincingly and it’ll perhaps be a realisation that we need to build a little more before making the step to the Premier League.

On the other hand, if we can compete and come away with any sort of result, it’ll give the fans, the players and the staff some reassurance that we can continue to strive for back-to-back promotions.

Overall, a great tie and a great day out for fans who will remember the fantastic performance in defeat to Arsenal last year…and dream of going one better.