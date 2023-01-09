Roker Rapport Podcast: A Luke O'Nien Lovefest -The Shrewsbury 1-2 Sunderland FA Cup review!

What’s the crack?
- Sorry about the delay lads and lasses, bit of a situation developed, but Pod was kept intact for the mag craic and more!
- Gav and Chris spend a good while debating the finer details of that performance; who stood out, what went wrong in the first half, was that Roberts penalty shout a penalty or not?
- Young Master Rigg; Breaking the record for the youngest ever outfield player to play for Sunderland isn’t for everyone…
- Trai Hume gets yet more love; he’s just class isn’t he?
- Rossco comes on to save our blushes;
- The comeback; If you want to come from a goal down away at Shrewsbury who of all people do you want to drive the winner home?
- LUKE O’NIEN WE LOVE YOU - The lads go on (and on and on) about how much Mr Sunderland means to both them and the side. Enjoy.
- Do we think the Jay Matete move to Plymouth was a good idea?
- This was recorded during the mag game where they were turned over by League One outfit Sheffield Wednesday - and the lads didn’t know the result - but Chris made a bold and pretty accurate prediction aye..
- All this and more Luke O’Nien love!
Ha’way the Lads!
