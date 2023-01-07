Andy’s Player Ratings: Shrewsbury 1-2 Sunderland - Dominant Mackems score two late goals!

Alex Bass: 5/10

I thought he could have done better with the Shrewsbury goal, needs to go through the players between he and the ball. Also dallied a little too long a couple of times.

Trai Hume: 7/10

Another tidy display at right (wing) back, got forward for most of the game and linked up well with Amad and Roberts.

Bailey Wright (C): 6/10

Didn’t look particularly comfortable on the back foot today but also not massively tested as we dominated from the five minute mark.

Dan Ballard: 7/10

A strong display at the back from Ballard, looked like he found it comfortable.

Luke O’Nien: 8/10

Only went and scored the winner but also played well all game, gave us an option in midfield despite play on the left of a back three, where he also defended strongly all game.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Played further forward today and although he was good when he got the ball, that was nowhere near often enough.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Took on the role of the more experienced member of our midfield today and did it to good effect, good on the ball but also worked hard to get the ball back when Shrewsbury had it.

Edouard Michut: 7/10

Played well, tidy on the ball and made some good bursts forward into the opposition box in the first half, had a potential penalty shot turned down and one effort comfortably saved.

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Love seeing his link up play with Amad, also seems to be striking up a similar understanding with Hume. Tested the home goalkeeper a couple of times and should have had a penalty given his favour only to be booked for a dive.

Jewison Bennette: 7/10

Did well at left wing back, worked hard and always able to get past his man. Put in some good crosses but the lack of out-and-out striker meant there was no-one on the end of them.

Amad: 7/10

Not at his best today but was still a threat any time the ball came near him. Lots of good build up play on the right and set up O’Nien for the very late winner.

Substitutes

Ross Stewart: 7/10

Came on as we were dominating and provided an instant focal point that he would eventually score from, thanks to Clarke’s corner finding him very late on.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

Drove forward to good effect as soon as he came on and got an assist with a well taken corner.

Chris Rigg: 6/10

A really good cameo from the youngest outfield player in the club’s history. Won the corner we equalised from and won the ball deep initially.

Man of the Match: Luke O’Nien

Was going to get my man of the match anyway, I thought he battled well all game and provided an edge we maybe miss from the younger members of the team but then he went and scored the winner with a well taken goal from the edge of the box.