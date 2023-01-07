Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!

Saturday 7th January 2023

(L1) Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland (CH)

FA Cup 3rd Round

New Meadow

Kick-Off: 15:00

Tickets & Match Coverage

Tickets: Tickets are sold out.

TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com.

Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online)

The build-up...

Celebrate good times people... it’s our first appearance in the FA Cup 3rd round for five years. Our last appearance at this stage was the 6th January 2018 and ended in a 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough as we struggled in between the Grayson and Coleman reigns.

If we make it past Shrewsbury Town today it would be the first time we have gone beyond the third round since January 2015 when we dispatched Leeds United and went on to meet Fulham. In fact, it would be the fourth time we will have progressed beyond the third round in the last twelve attempts.

It’s anyone’s guess as to what Tony Mowbray’s starting XI will be this afternoon and it will tell us a lot about our outlook on the competition this season.

The betting...

The bookies have the Lads at fairly short 19/20 to proceed to the fourth round, with Shrewsbury priced at 13/5 to pick up all three points and the draw is 11/5.

Head to head... at Shrewsbury Town

(All competitions)

Sunderland wins: 4

Draws: 2

Blackpool wins: 2

Sunderland goals: 9

Blackpool goals: 6

Last time we met... at the New Meadow

Tuesday 23rd November 2021

Sky Bet League One

Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Sunderland

[Udoh 64’ - Pritchard 16’]

Sunderland: Hoffman, Gooch (Dajaku), Wright, Doyle, O’Nien, Winchester, Neil, O’Brien (Evans), Pritchard (McGeady), Broadhead, Stewart Substitutes not used: Patterson, Alves, Flanagan, Embleton Shrewsbury Town: Marosi, Ogbeta, Pyke, Pennington, Leahy, Nurse, Davis, Udoh, Bloxham (Cosgrove), Bowman, Vela Substitutes not used: Burgoyne, Wilson, Kaninda, Craig, Leshabela, Caton Attendance: 6,253

Played for both...

Ian Atkins

Birmingham-born Atkins started his career at Shrewsbury Town and made over 300 appearances before heading north to Sunderland in 1982. He would make 87 appearances for the Lads before heading off to sign for Everton in 1984.