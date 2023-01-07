 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland - Carabao Cup - First Round - Hillsborough

Starting XI: Six changes predicted to Sunderland’s team for today’s FA Cup game at Shrewsbury

It’s the perfect chance to give some lads game time – but we’re surely going to go for a balance of youth and experience?

By MartinWanless
Photo by Isaac Parkin/PA Images via Getty Images

Tony Mowbray’s got an interesting challenge today – does he go with a rotated team to give players minutes, play his strongest XI or do something in between? I reckon the latter option will be the one he most likely ends up going with...

Goalkeeper: Alex Bass

Bass hasn’t seen any first-team action since the last cup game.

He didn’t impress then, but given he’s our only backup to Anthony Patterson it would make sense to give him some minutes.

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland - Carabao Cup - First Round - Hillsborough Photo by Isaac Parkin/PA Images via Getty Images

Defenders: Trai Hume, Bailey Wright, Luke O’Nien, Nathan Newall

Trai Hume has been really impressive in the last couple of games, and I think he’ll be given a chance to continue developing at right back.

In defence, I think we’ll see some experience in the form of Bailey Wright and Luke O’Nien – Dan Ballard’s played a lot since his return and will surely be rested.

At left back we could see 21-year-old Nathan Newall being given a run out. He’s been travelling with the squad recently and could get a chance.

Spennymoor Town v Sunderland - Pre Season Friendly
Will Newall get his first team debut?
Photo by Will Matthews/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Midfield: Corry Evans, Eduoard Michut

Michut struggled to get into the game at all at Blackpool, so I think it'll be important for him to be given another chance today.

I would have thought Jay Matete would have gotten a game but he’s obviously joined Plymouth on loan, so alongside Michut could be Corry Evans.

The skipper missed the Wigan game but was on the bench at Blackpool, so he could get 45 minutes or so to ensure he’s match fit for our game against Swansea.

Blackpool v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship
Michut was hampered by an early booking at Blackpool, but could get another run out today
Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Attacking midfield: Patrick Roberts, Abdoullah Ba, Jewison Bennette

Amad’s incredibly important to us at present so I’d not be risking him today, while Jack Clarke’s played a lot of football and looked a bit knackered in the last couple of weeks.

Ba was excellent in an attacking midfield role at Wigan and will surely get another start today, while Jewison Bennette should get his first start from the left.

On the right, Patrick Roberts – who’s been in and out of the side recently – could play.

Sunderland v Burnley - Sky Bet Championship
Will Jewi make his first start for us today?
Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

Striker: Leon Dajaku

We’re down to the bare bones again with strikers, and while Ross Stewart may want to play I don’t see us taking the risk from the start.

I expect Stewart to be on the bench, with Leon Dajaku playing through the middle of the attack.

Luton Town v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship
Will Leon Dajaku start today?
Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images
