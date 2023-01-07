Starting XI: Six changes predicted to Sunderland’s team for today’s FA Cup game at Shrewsbury

Tony Mowbray’s got an interesting challenge today – does he go with a rotated team to give players minutes, play his strongest XI or do something in between? I reckon the latter option will be the one he most likely ends up going with...

Goalkeeper: Alex Bass

Bass hasn’t seen any first-team action since the last cup game.

He didn’t impress then, but given he’s our only backup to Anthony Patterson it would make sense to give him some minutes.

Defenders: Trai Hume, Bailey Wright, Luke O’Nien, Nathan Newall

Trai Hume has been really impressive in the last couple of games, and I think he’ll be given a chance to continue developing at right back.

In defence, I think we’ll see some experience in the form of Bailey Wright and Luke O’Nien – Dan Ballard’s played a lot since his return and will surely be rested.

At left back we could see 21-year-old Nathan Newall being given a run out. He’s been travelling with the squad recently and could get a chance.

Midfield: Corry Evans, Eduoard Michut

Michut struggled to get into the game at all at Blackpool, so I think it'll be important for him to be given another chance today.

I would have thought Jay Matete would have gotten a game but he’s obviously joined Plymouth on loan, so alongside Michut could be Corry Evans.

The skipper missed the Wigan game but was on the bench at Blackpool, so he could get 45 minutes or so to ensure he’s match fit for our game against Swansea.

Attacking midfield: Patrick Roberts, Abdoullah Ba, Jewison Bennette

Amad’s incredibly important to us at present so I’d not be risking him today, while Jack Clarke’s played a lot of football and looked a bit knackered in the last couple of weeks.

Ba was excellent in an attacking midfield role at Wigan and will surely get another start today, while Jewison Bennette should get his first start from the left.

On the right, Patrick Roberts – who’s been in and out of the side recently – could play.

Striker: Leon Dajaku

We’re down to the bare bones again with strikers, and while Ross Stewart may want to play I don’t see us taking the risk from the start.

I expect Stewart to be on the bench, with Leon Dajaku playing through the middle of the attack.