Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: FA Cup Round 3 - Shrewsbury vs Sunderland

Last time around... Blackpool 1 Sunderland 1

The lads were denied their third league win on the trot in another game of two halves over at Blackpool on New Year's Day.

In the first half we were poor, in truth partly down to how well Blackpool set up to counter both our starting team and tactical selections. We went into half time a goal down and things looked pretty grim.

In the second half however we made some changes and quickly got back into the game through another goal for our main man Ross Stewart, with another assist for many fans' man of the match, Trai Hume.

In the end most of our travelling fans were disappointed to see us not take all three points. When you fail to convert several very well created chances, and don’t even get a second goal via regular scorers like Stewart and Diallo you probably have to accept it isn’t your day and move on with the benefit of an away league point.

No points scored for the correct result or outcome being forecasted, as none of the lads predicted a draw let alone 1-1. Four of the lads backed our Ross to get our first and somehow only goal, so those boys will get some reward for their faith in our star striker.

Predictions League Table - after 26 games

We have a new leader this week after Matty picked up a point for his crystal ball telling him Rosscoe would notch our first goal not far from the pleasure beach.

Malc, Jack and Martin all took a similar single point, meaning Malc pulls level with Bomber in joint fourth place, and our Martin gets a little closer to exiting the bottom of the table too. Bomber is no doubt nervously looking over his shoulder more and more.

How we will all do for this FA Cup 3rd round tie is anyone’s guess, as the rotation of players is likely to make things variable in every possible way, including the overall result. As long as SAFC don’t pick up any more injuries, most fans will take what happens and move on, as we don’t need fixture congestion as well as increased injury issues to impact our season, which has progressed better than most hoped at this point.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Shrewsbury 0 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jewison Bennette

Jewi has needed some time to get back up to full fitness post the World Cup, but should be getting there about now. The chance to rest our main man Stewart is highly likely to be taken by Tony and the coaching team for at least a large part of this tie, so I am expecting our Qatar kid to lead the line and tame these Shrews.

While I don't want to lose any game, especially to a team who are in very poor form and a level down, I don’t think a cup distraction is what we need either.

I’d take a 1-0 away win and move rapidly on from this, getting our focus back on reinforcing the squad and continuing to solidify our slot in the second tier.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Shrewsbury 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

One of my favourite weekends of the football season has finally arrived! I love nothing more than seeing a few upsets, provided it doesn’t include us.

I have absolutely no idea how we’ll line up, nor who will be first to score, so your guess is as good as mine.

Having looked at Shrewsbury’s last couple of games, I see they’ve lost three on the bounce.

And those three sides (with respect to Cambridge, Cheltenham and Fleetwood) are precisely why I never want to see League One again in my lifetime.

I assume we’ll ring the changes, so I think it’ll be closer than we’d like.

Just as long as the lads don’t remind us of those dark days of being beaten by League One opponents!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Shrewsbury 1 Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Leon Dajaku

Sunderland will undoubtedly rotate the squad for the FA Cup trip to Shrewsbury but will still want to avoid a cup upset.

I think the Sunderland second string will get the job done, but may need a couple of super subs to seal the deal.

I fancy a 1-1 until 60 minutes then Stewart, Clarke and Amad to come off the bench, grab two in the last 30 minutes and it’s off to the Third Round we go!

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Shrewsbury 0 Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jewison Bennette

We’ll surely play a rotated side today, and one of those to benefit should be Jewi. I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do – and he’ll be keen to make a good impression. I reckon he’ll open the scoring in a relatively comfortable win. 3-0.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Shrewsbury 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Goooooooch

The week when all bets are off - nobody knows who is going to play, and who is taking it seriously.

I think this will be a fitness exercise where a lot of players will be subbed cheaply at half time and some youngsters will get a run out toward the end.

I know that it’s always nice to have a cup run but I think we all just want fewer games where there is potential for injury.

I don’t think the game is going to be nice to watch, but I still think we will somehow get through by the skin of our teeth.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Shrewsbury 0 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Abdoullah Ba

It’s FA Cup time and I hope we can do a professional job and get ourselves through to the next round.

This game is a reminder of where we recently came from and I’m sure the game will show us why we never can go back there. Shrewsbury are towards the bottom of League One after just being tanked by Fleetwood 0-3 on New Year’s Day.

We should have more than enough quality to put them to the sword and it could be a chance for some non-injured first teamers to get some extra minutes.