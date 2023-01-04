Exclusive: Nathan Broadhead is keen on a Sunderland return - but no offer is forthcoming

Sunderland have yet to show any interest in re-signing Nathan Broadhead, despite being alerted to his availability by representatives a number of weeks ago - indicating that their sights are set elsewhere.

The Everton striker is currently on loan at Championship side Wigan Athletic, but has been linked with a permanent move away in the January transfer window as Frank Lampard’s Premier League strugglers look to raise some much-needed cash.

The player is keen on a permanent return to Wearside, but no offer appears to be forthcoming from Sunderland’s transfer committee.

Broadhead has started 11 games this season for Wigan and has made 11 substitute appearances, scoring five goals, but is surplus to requirements at Everton - a club he’s spent 14 years with, graduating through their academy system.

Broadhead’s loan last season at Sunderland in League One was a successful one, despite being blighted by injuries, and in the summer it seemed likely he’d return to Wearside, only for the player to opt for a move to Wigan instead.

Everton’s asking price is a seven figure sum, and whilst Sunderland could most definitely afford the player, we’re looking at other options.

Instead, Broadhead is set for a move to another EFL club over the coming days.

Yesterday we were linked with a move for Nottingham Forest forward Sam Surridge by Sky Sports, but he’s just one of a number of options that the club are exploring.