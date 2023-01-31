G’day and goodbye, Bailey: Sunderland favourite Wright joins Rotherham on loan

After three years on Wearside it has been confirmed this evening that fan favourite Bailey Wright has left the club to join up with fellow Championship side Rotherham United on loan.

Wright, who signed from Bristol City on loan initially in 2020, has played a bit-part role this season following our promotion back to the Championship - and with the arrival of Joe Anderson from Everton pushing him further down the pecking order, he’s been allowed to join up with the South Yorkshire side in order to play regular first team football.

The 30-year-old Australia international featured at the World Cup at the end of last year and has mainly been used as a right centre half when needed, but with so many strong defensive options now in the squad it has been decided that his future is best spent elsewhere.

Kristjaan Speakman told SAFC.com:

Bailey is the ultimate professional and he has been an outstanding member of our squad, especially over the last 18 months. Tony and I have had numerous conversations with him this season because his game time has been limited and he is motivated to play regularly – we agreed that if the right opportunity presented itself in January, we would not stand in his way and we believe this move is the best outcome for all parties. All at SAFC are grateful for Bailey’s contribution – on and off the pitch – and we wish him the best of luck.

Rotherham are getting an A* bloke whose infectious personality rubs off on everyone around him - I’m sure he’ll play a huge part with The Millers this season and will improve their prospects of staying in the division tenfold.

Good luck in the future Bailey - this isn’t “g’day”, just “see you down the road”.