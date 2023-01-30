Roker Rapport Podcast: Sky Sports News presenter Tom White talks Fulham v SAFC & transfers!

What’s the crack?
- So what did the lads make of Saturday’s performance - and the praise heaped upon the club, its manager and players - following the game?
- The Ross Stewart situation - Looks like he’s out for the season but no confirmation as yet, so should we be looking to immediately replace him?
- Getting Riggy with it - That was something else wasn’t it? What a player he looks to be…
- What does Tom make of the work the Sunlun recruitment team have done so far? What areas does he think need strengthening more than others?
- What do we make of the signings of Gelhardt, Lihadji, and the possibility of Joe Anderson from Everton?
- Are we looking at a busy transfer deadline day?
- Just how impressive and talented is this squad of players?
- Could Simms be on his way back to the Stadium of Light?
- All this and much more! A few repairs needed, so apologies for any odd noises you may hear (that aren’t Gav comparing our youngsters to various Champions League winners) and enjoy!
Ha’way the Lads!
