Roker Rapport Podcast: Sky Sports News presenter Tom White talks Fulham v SAFC & transfers!

Our Gav sat down with our old friend Tom White - just before he started his Soccer Sunday presenting duties yesterday - to react to Sunderland’s draw against Fulham in the FA Cup and look over SAFC’s transfer business this window ahead of deadline day! 

By TheHashpipe83
/ new

What’s the crack?

  • So what did the lads make of Saturday’s performance - and the praise heaped upon the club, its manager and players - following the game?
  • The Ross Stewart situation - Looks like he’s out for the season but no confirmation as yet, so should we be looking to immediately replace him?
  • Getting Riggy with it - That was something else wasn’t it? What a player he looks to be…
  • What does Tom make of the work the Sunlun recruitment team have done so far? What areas does he think need strengthening more than others?
  • What do we make of the signings of Gelhardt, Lihadji, and the possibility of Joe Anderson from Everton?
  • Are we looking at a busy transfer deadline day?
  • Just how impressive and talented is this squad of players?
  • Could Simms be on his way back to the Stadium of Light?
  • All this and much more! A few repairs needed, so apologies for any odd noises you may hear (that aren’t Gav comparing our youngsters to various Champions League winners) and enjoy!

Ha’way the Lads!

How Can I Listen?

Apple podcasts

To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, click here.

Spotify

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

Youtube

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

