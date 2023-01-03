International Fan’s Weekend 2023: Sunderland supporters across the globe, join us!

What are you doing on the 14th, 15th and 16th of April? Nothing? Good.

Sunderland fans from all over the globe are cordially invited to Wearside to take part in the second-ever International Fans Weekend, a package of events put together by the good folk at Sunderland’s Branch Liaison Council and the football club.

Kicking things off is a tour of the state-of-the-art Academy of Light on the Friday, followed on the evening by a fan party at the excellent Fans Museum. Roker Report will be a part of the evening as we host a live Podcast throughout the night where you can jump in for a chat with us about your experience of being a Lads fan from outside the area.

Then on the Saturday is a home game with Birmingham City, by which point we’re hoping the Lads are still in the race for promotion and ready to snatch another crucial three points, and then a post-match meetup at Victors in Sunderland town centre for drinks and food.

Rounding things off on the Sunday is a tour of the Beacon of Light and a presentation from the Foundation of Light, followed by a talk-in with Sunderland AFC’s club historian Rob Mason and BBC’s Sunderland match commentator Nick Barnes.

Speaking to SAFC.com about the event, Sunderland AFC chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said:

Overseas supporters are important members of the Sunderland AFC community and International Fans’ Day 2023 represents an excellent opportunity to celebrate the incredible following we have around the world. It would be fantastic to see supporters from across the globe travel to the Stadium of Light in April and I’m sure both fans, players and staff alike will ensure they all enjoy a weekend to remember. Our UK fan base continues to thrive, and we are also seeing an increase in interest from supporters from outside the UK - Wearside is famous for the warmth of its welcome and it will be wonderful to meet some of our many international supporters on the day.

Cath Reid, secretary of the Branch Liaison Council said:

It was always our intention to make this an annual event, unfortunately due to covid this wasn’t possible, but we are excited and looking forward to meet up with some of our many international members. They are an important part of our Sunderland family.

The last event in 2020 was epic and this one is sure to be just as brilliant, so we urge you all to start making plans. Get in touch with the guys at the BLC who are eager to help out supporters wishing to attend - you can reach them at https://www.safcblc.com/ or on social media - Facebook here, and Twitter here.