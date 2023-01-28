Andy’s Player Ratings: Fulham 1-1 Sunderland - Lads outstanding against Premier League opponents

Anthony Patterson: 9/10

I thought he was flawless today, made some good saves and claimed pretty much everything that came his way.

Trai Hume: 8/10

Was up against a really tricky winger in Solomon but held his own all game and has really made the right back berth his own.

Dan Ballard: 9/10

Threw himself in front of everything and the block in the first half that prevented a goal was nothing sort of sensational.

Danny Batth (C): 8/10

As solid a game as you would expect from Batth, very rarely lets us down.

Aji Alese: 5/10

Didn’t look quite at it today, not sure he is back to full fitness yet. Was under pressure a lot, with a lot of attacks coming down his side, not helped by being booked.

Edouard Michut: 8/10

Really good performance in the middle of the park, defended great and always used the ball well. Played a sublime ball to Clarke that the winger really should have done better with.

Dan Neil: 9/10

Best opponents he has played in his career and he stepped up with ease, was all over the pitch defending and typically elegant on the ball.

Patrick Roberts: 9/10

He will be kicking himself for not scoring, had enough chances but he ran the left side of Fulham’s defence ragged at times.

Amad: 9/10

Like Roberts, he really should have scored but it was great to see the link up between the two continue away to a Premier League side. Looks accomplished at that level.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

Stole the ball for the opener when he ran in on goal and finished with ease. Not at his best just yet but could have had another goal, first when the ball broke to him after a Roberts shot and then when played in by Michut but decided to let the defender back in rather than running at goal.

Ross Stewart: 6/10

Was just getting into the game when he went down with what looked like a serious achilles injury.

Substitutes

Abdoullah Ba: 7/10

Worked hard on the left hand side, gave Huggins plenty of protection in the first half but strayed offside right at the end to deny Rigg a winner.

Niall Huggins: 7/10

Came on at half-time for Alese and that helped shore up our left back area, with Fulham not as threatening from that side after the break.

Jewison Bennette: 6/10

A keen display by Bennette, showing plenty of running.

Pierre Ekwah: 7/10

A promising debut, looks like a unit and had a couple of chances to get a goal.

Chris Rigg: 7/10

Only came on late but made an impact with his closing down and was so close to scoring a famous winner only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Man of the Match: Dan Neil

There were a few contenders for this today but I thought Dan Neil was top class. Stepped up against a Premier League side in the first game without the regular captain Corry Evans and he played like a captain himself. Covered every blade of grass while closing down Fulham but also found time to show his quality on the ball.