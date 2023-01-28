Last time out... Sunderland 2 Middlesbrough 0

The Lads did a great job of putting away The Boro in the league last weekend, securing two unanswered goals at home in front of a cracking 42,000 fans, and live on Sky too.

While some may say that the game was more influenced by the actions of the ref rather than the ability of the teams, it was clear that Sunderland had the upper hand from the off. Amad missed a very good chance in the first ten minutes, and others should have given us the lead before the break but we failed to convert what we created.

Five minutes into the second half, it was a certain red card that reduced Boro to ten men, even if the penalty could have arguably gone either way. Big Ross almost made a mess of the spot kick but was first to the ball that the keeper parried back into his path to give us the lead we should have taken earlier.

Post that, the “December Championship Fans Player of the Month” put the game out of sight in the last ten mins, when yet another unstoppable jinking run led to a great left footed finish past a partly unsighted keeper. The Amazing Amad at it again.

Not all of the Predictions lads had faith that Sunderland would prevail in last Sunday’s midday kick off as can be seen above, though three of the six lads do get a point for correctly calling Ross as our opening scorer.

Malc gets a point for the right outcome without getting the score or scorer right, and Jack tops the points haul this time with a point each for both outcome and scorer.

Predictions League Table - after 28 league games

Matty extends his lead at the top of the table after Will failed to score any points with his prediction of a draw. Jack gained ground on second place Will, and Malc and Bomber share 4th place on 19 points.

Martin dropped points on the 4th place pairing, which is arguably deserved given he called a two goal defeat. Never has a man been happier to be proven wrong though, that is for sure.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Fulham 0 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

This has been the final score for the last 2 games in a row for Fulham in the Premier League…they went down at home to Spurs last Monday, and lost away to our real Derby neighbours on Tyneside the Sunday before.

We are one of the best attacking sides in our league, and given how much rotation we expect from Fulham I am hoping they will underestimate us, rest heavily and regret it.

My brain tells me an away draw would be a great result, and a full house at the SOL playing these in a replay is a nice thing to consider. But, we are good enough to give a lot of Premier League sides a good go even now, so why not forecast another win against a top flight team just like 50 years ago?

Haway!

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Fulham 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

We know our way around an FA cup tie against the next division up, so we may have a chance of an upset here.

I’m moving house this week so the last thing I need is to hear about the lads dropping out without giving it their all.

While I am humping and dumping stuff in and out of vans while watching little Foster’s trying their best to hurt themselves, I’d love to hear about more cup magic with the Delightful Diallo getting us underway.

Now, where did I put those van keys…

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Fulham 3 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Fulham’s lineup will largely depend on how serious they are about securing European football next season.

At the moment it’s up for grabs and with a London derby at Stamford Bridge on the horizon they could be forgiven for fielding a fringe XI for our cup game.

That Chelsea game doesn’t come until next Friday so Marco Silva’s squad will have plenty of time to rest up. As a result, I’d still expect a Fulham bench loaded up with their superstars.

We’ll give a good account of ourselves, but I have a feeling Silva’s will roll out the big guns when the time is right and will be too much for us… and I’d be more than ok with that.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Fulham 2 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I went for a Boro win last weekend and we came out on top, so in the spirit of reverse psychology, I’m backing our opponents again this week.

I actually think we’ve got a chance here, and think we’ll play a full-strength team against a very good Premier League side. I reckon we’ll give a good account of ourselves at the very least, and could well be in the hat come the Fifth Round draw.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Fulham 1 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

What a weekend we just had, and now we can let loose and give the cup another whirl.

I want a run, and this year with nothing to lose... why not? I see us filling the bench and pushing hard this weekend and I think we can take it to them.

I think we will give it our all, but maybe not have quite enough to win, and be on the back foot for the last twenty, taking it to a replay at the SOL.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Fulham 1 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

This will be a tough encounter against a Premier League side doing well. We’ll likely field a strong team and I back our lads to give anyone a good game and that’s no different here.

If Fulham take their foot off, either by rotation or not giving their all, our lads have a big chance here. I think we’ll work hard and gain a creditable draw, taking us back home to a possible progression….