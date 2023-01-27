“She is a prototypical Mel Reay player!” - Learning more about SAFC Women’s latest signing

@esthermorgan1h1 with our Head Coach!



On Thursday evening, Sunderland Women announced the signing of defender Esther Morgan on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 20-year-old has only featured for Spurs eight times since making her debut in 2021. However, she has had two loan spells at Leicester City and Coventry United respectively.

Morgan has also recently been called up for the Senior Wales National Team, after featuring for their youth teams from the age of 16.

The transfer is a shrewd bit of business by the club, who have utilised both the free agent and loan market this January to add depth in key positions.

With bringing in the experienced and insurmountable forward Liz Ejupi from Durham, Sunderland’s focus shifted to bolstering things at the back.

To get an idea as to the type of player Sunderland have on their books until the end of the season, we spoke to journalist and commentator Paul Wheeler.

Naturally, we didn’t see enough of Morgan at Coventry, due to the fact that she was still undergoing her injury rehabilitation, meaning she wasn’t fit until November. Even then, she could only be eased back in. But, what we did see was very exciting. She’s versatile - she can play right back, centre back or even holding midfield with equal ease - She was in all three roles at different times at Coventry and excelled at all three. She’s a very intelligent “two way” player - defensively strong and always aware of her responsibilities but with a love of carrying the ball. She loves to get on the ball and play, whether it be running with it or picking a positive forward pass. Strength wise, she is strong, fearless and LOVES a fifty-fifty. She’s good in the air, and will put her head where many players wouldn’t put their feet. She’s vocal, too, and though young she seems to drive players to push themselves. She’s a 20-year-old who has the presence of a 30-year-old veteran already. You always know she’s on the pitch because where the action is, she is there. She’s a perfect player for Sunderland’s style. It’s not like the Lasses needed any more hardworking players, but she will add yet another player who goes full-throttle from first to last whistle, has a wicked cross on her and adds real iron in the defensive and midfield thirds. There is a reason Coventry wanted her to stay all season. She is a prototypical Mel Reay player, in fact, and that is the highest praise I can give her!