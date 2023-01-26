 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunderland v AS Roma: Pre-Season Friendly

Filed under:

Confirmed: Dajaku heads out of the door on loan to join up with Swiss top flight side

21-year-old German forward Leon Dajaku has departed Wearside to join up with Swiss Super League outfit St Gallen. Good luck, Leon!

By Andy Tomlinson
/ new
Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

With the signing of Isaac Lihadji moving ever closer, it appears that he will take Leon Dajaku’s place in the squad.

Originally reported by Blick before being confirmed by Sunderland, Dajaku has joined Swiss Super League outfit St. Gallen on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old is set to swap Sunderland with a team who are currently 3rd in the Swiss top flight, with the aim of securing more regular football to aid his development.

Under contract with Sunderland until 2024, the winger has only featured 10 times in the Championship this season, playing a total of 188 games and is likely to feature even less once the signing of Lihadji is confirmed.

Speaking to SAFC.com, Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said:

Leon made a positive impact during his first season in England and although he is a versatile forward, our attacking positions are currently occupied by some of our most high performing players.

At 21 years of age, it is important for a player of his profile to gain regular game time during the second part of the campaign and this an excellent opportunity for him to do that in the Swiss top-flight.

We wish him well and look forward to supporting his progress from afar.

OPINION!

Reaction: Sunderland skipper Corry Evans is out for the season - so where do we go from here?

FEATURES!

On This Day (26th January 2015): “I cannot bring Quinn and Phillips back” says Poyet!

OPINION!

I’ve fallen in love with another Sunderland loan player

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report