Confirmed: Dajaku heads out of the door on loan to join up with Swiss top flight side

With the signing of Isaac Lihadji moving ever closer, it appears that he will take Leon Dajaku’s place in the squad.
Originally reported by Blick before being confirmed by Sunderland, Dajaku has joined Swiss Super League outfit St. Gallen on loan until the end of the season.
Neue Offensivkraft für ⚪. Willkommen in St.Gallen! #FCSG #GrüewissImHerz pic.twitter.com/Et5RtwWoSS— FC St.Gallen 1879 GRÜEWISS IM HERZ (@FCSG_1879) January 26, 2023
The 21-year-old is set to swap Sunderland with a team who are currently 3rd in the Swiss top flight, with the aim of securing more regular football to aid his development.
Under contract with Sunderland until 2024, the winger has only featured 10 times in the Championship this season, playing a total of 188 games and is likely to feature even less once the signing of Lihadji is confirmed.
Speaking to SAFC.com, Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said:
Leon made a positive impact during his first season in England and although he is a versatile forward, our attacking positions are currently occupied by some of our most high performing players.
At 21 years of age, it is important for a player of his profile to gain regular game time during the second part of the campaign and this an excellent opportunity for him to do that in the Swiss top-flight.
We wish him well and look forward to supporting his progress from afar.
