Roker Roundup: Update on Lihadji, Gelhardt & Nemeth deals as Sunderland look to strengthen

Lihadji and Nemeth update

Sunderland appear to still be targeting young foreign duo Andres Nemeth and Isaac Lihadji, of Genk and Lille respectively.

Le Petit Lilliois - who reported on Sunderland’s initial interest in Lihadji - say the player is still expected to arrive in the North East after being left out of recent reserve fixtures due to being in the process of departing the Ligue 1 club.

Elsewhere, Belgian journalist Bob Faesen of HLN says that Sunderland and Hamburg’s interest in Hungarian striker Nemeth is concrete, with voetbalnieuws saying he will sign a contract with one of the two clubs.

Between Sunderland and Blackburn for Gelhardt

Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt has been much in demand this month, with half the Championship seemingly interested in signing the player.

However according to Alan Nixon, the chase has come down to a straight fight between Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers.

Nixon, on his Patreon, claims that Leeds want the player to be utilised properly and subsidise a “proper” offer towards his salary, with Blackburn believed to have the edge in covering the player’s wages.

Kimpioka heads to Switzerland

Sunderland academy product Benji Kimpioka has left AIK Stockholm to join FC Luzern on a loan deal until the end of the season.

AIK are in their offseason and with the Allsvenskan not due to start until April, Kimpioka has headed to the Swiss Super League until June 2023, with an option to buy.

Luzern’s sports director Remo Meyer told the club’s official website what the young Swedish striker would bring to his team:

Benjamin is a talented young player who fits perfectly into our sought-after striker profile, With his speed and offensive variability, he will be an asset to our game.