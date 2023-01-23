 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunderland deal for West Ham’s Ekwah includes sell on and buyback clauses

The permanent transfer of Pierre Ekwah from West Ham to Sunderland is understood to include a sell-on percentage and buyback clause - similar to the deal made when Dennis Cirkin arrived from Spurs.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

RR understands that the deal which could bring Pierre Ekwah to Wearside from West Ham United includes a sell-on percentage and a buyback clause in case the move is a success.

Frenchman Ekwah, who scored and assisted for The Hammers’ U21s side last week against Manchester United, is highly rated but has no chance of becoming a first team fixture under David Moyes.

Formerly of Chelsea, Ekwah is a powerful box to box midfielder who has scored five times this season for West Ham U21s in the PL2.

Whilst it was initially reported as a loan deal by Alan Nixon, news emerged from France today that it is in fact a permanent move.

With the departure of Jay Matete leaving Sunderland short of options, the signing of Ekwah would give Tony Mowbray some much-needed height and steel in an area of the pitch where it’s needed.

