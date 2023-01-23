Share All sharing options for: Sunderland deal for West Ham’s Ekwah includes sell on and buyback clauses

RR understands that the deal which could bring Pierre Ekwah to Wearside from West Ham United includes a sell-on percentage and a buyback clause in case the move is a success.

Frenchman Ekwah, who scored and assisted for The Hammers’ U21s side last week against Manchester United, is highly rated but has no chance of becoming a first team fixture under David Moyes.

Formerly of Chelsea, Ekwah is a powerful box to box midfielder who has scored five times this season for West Ham U21s in the PL2.

Whilst it was initially reported as a loan deal by Alan Nixon, news emerged from France today that it is in fact a permanent move.

With the departure of Jay Matete leaving Sunderland short of options, the signing of Ekwah would give Tony Mowbray some much-needed height and steel in an area of the pitch where it’s needed.