Roker Rapport Podcast: A Pyro, a Parmo and Amad Diallo - The SAFC 2-0 Middlesbrough Review!

Phil, Gav and Chris sat down Sunday night to look back over a lovely ‘not a derby’ day as we took all three points from Boro at the Stadium of Light! 

By TheHashpipe83
What’s the crack?

  • Did Boro bother turning up? Did we notice them at all?
  • Is this the best style of football the lads have witnessed at Sunderland in their lifetime?
  • THE ROSSCO REBOUND - The Loch Ness Drogba is making a habit of that…
  • AMAD LAD STRIKES AGAIN - We know we can’t keep him but we really would love to keep him, so can we keep him a little bit longer?
  • The curious case of Trai Hume’s moustache; why does it exist? If he shaves it off will he lose his footballing ability? Should we just all continue to politely ignore it?
  • Dan Neil has been absolutely brilliant for us lately, is he getting enough credit for the job he’s doing?
  • Michut la magie - though he’s divided opinion a bit with his performance the young lad is looking better each time he steps onto the pitch; so what did the lads make of him stepping in and his partnership with Neil in the middle?
  • Phil reads out your three word reviews, we study the phenomenon that is people hoying chocolate at Tony Mowbray, and look ahead to our trip to London in the FA Cup!
  • All this and more! Ha’way the Lads!

How Can I Listen?

Apple podcasts

To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, click here.

Spotify

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

Youtube

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

