Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 2-0 Middlesbrough - Bragging rights stay on Wearside!

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

Made a really important save down low in the first half with the score still at 0-0, did spill a ball that led to a shot across goal but was otherwise calm all game.

Trai Hume: 8/10

Very good at right back today, defended well but also ran into central midfield often to help close players down, made a vital block just before half-time at the far post and had a half-chance himself from a header. Not as assured when he switched to left back but still another good game for Hume.

Dan Ballard: 7/10

Made life difficult for Crooks and Akpom with his aggressive closing down, did get caught out with one attempted burst forward but thankfully Hume got back to block an attempt.

Danny Batth: 8/10

Typically solid display by Batth, always happy to mix it and played some lovely balls out wide too.

Aji Alese: 7/10

Looked comfortable all afternoon on the left hand side, was great to see him back but unfortunately took a knock and had to go off.

Corry Evans (C): 6/10

Went off really early into the game with a knock to his knee.

Dan Neil: 8/10

Dominated the midfield for most of the game, closing down all over the pitch and setting up counter attacks when he won the ball.

Patrick Roberts: 8/10

Put in a peach of a cross for Stewart who could only fire over and then set up Amad for the second goal, I seem to say it every game now but his link up play with Amad is a joy to watch.

Amad: 9/10

Combined well with Roberts as usual, never gave the ball away and got a deserved goal.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

A bit frustrating at times today but always looked dangerous and troubled Boro on his side.

Ross Stewart: 9/10

His movement today was top notch, will probably be disappointed he only got one goal with a couple of good chances spurned. Missed a penalty that he won himself, that got a Boro player sent off, but followed up to score the opener.

Substitutes

Edouard Michut: 8/10

Came on in place of Evans, in what should have been a difficult game to be introduced into so early but played so well that we rarely missed Evans’ experience. Was denied a goal with a great late block after Roberts picked him out.

Bailey Wright: 6/10

Came on once Alese went off with a knock and helped us see out the game.

Jewison Bennette: 6/10

Some good running down the left hand side when he came on.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Had a half chance to get through on goal only for the ball to get away from him.

Man of the Match: Amad

Both Amad and Stewart were both a class above today, even if both should have scored more than the one they both got, but Amad gets my man of the match for his all-round display. Took his goal really well, never gave the ball away despite always wanting to make something happen and Boro couldn’t get near him.