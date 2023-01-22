Last time out... Sunderland 1 Swansea 3

The chance of any half-decent result was pretty much removed from our reach last weekend once the (very unimpressive) officials decided that Luke O’Nien’s strong and poorly mistimed tackle in the 18th minute was a straight red.

It will be an ongoing debate for many if it was a direct red card or not; we have seen tackles like Luke’s given as reds and as yellows, and in League One you may get away with it all together with the vision impairment many refs down there seem to have.

It wasn’t pretty, and whether Luke would have fired in there so hard if the potential penalty had been given to Amad just prior to his red mist moment, who knows?

We gave it a good go with ten men, and managed to level the game in the second half with probably the best piece of football from either side. The move was finished off with an emphatic smash of the ball into the roof of the net just past the hour mark, with our recently way more regular “man of the match” contender Dan Neil doing the honours. Two more goals for The Swans within 15 mins of the equaliser, however, put the game to bed.

Focusing on the positives, we scored against a decent team with ten men, and we were clearly the better side for the first 18 mins, but ultimately we were always onto a hiding to nothing playing over 70 mins a man down. Our fans were excellent, spurring the lads on till the visitors put it out of sight, and deserve a mention.

We take it on the chin and move on.

This is what our panel called as our predictions before the whistle blew…unsurprisingly, not a lot of success given how it panned out.

Predictions League Table - after 27 games

No change in the table as nobody picked Dan to get our only goal, and nobody predicted a home loss either.

No change in the table positions or the points, but we expect a packed house this Sunday lunchtime when “The Smoggies” come up the A19.

“Not a derby” in many fans' view, but we could certainly do with bouncing back and getting all three points against the North Yorkshiremen - both for bragging rights around any local Boro fans, and to re-ignite the playoff position ambitions that we are still in shouting distance of.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - 1 Boro Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad

I’m not sure if I fully believe this prediction despite making it, but we are one of the best creative sides in this league, and I very much hope we can outscore the Boro and defend well enough to maybe only let in the one goal.

Boro haven’t lost since a week before Christmas in the league, but in that loss they went down 3-1 to Burnley after taking the lead just after halftime. Their only other loss was in the FA cup, where Brighton hammered them 5-1 in the FA Cup. I’d take that.

We apparently have loads of injuries still and will have to change the rear guard due to Luke’s red card suspension, but for some reason, I think we have a chance here so… sod it, 2-1 and our award-winning Amad to open the tally.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - 2 Boro Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I am likely going to get a few pelters for my prediction, but I have to go with my head on this one.

It does speak volumes as to how much of a derby this is, as I’d never do the same with a certain team along the road.

Boro are one of the form sides in the league and have only two losses since Carrick’s arrival.

Their solitary loss in the last ten came against table-toppers Burnley, which isn’t surprising given their form this season.

I hope I’m incredibly wrong, as I always do when I predict a loss. But we’ll find out soon!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - 2 Boro Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Carrick has provided some emergency CPR resuscitating Middlesbrough into the playoff slots… though it doesn’t take a huge run of form to climb into them, such is the Championship this season.

Goals are flowing at both ends for the ‘Boro.

Their most recent 1-0 win over Millwall was Carrick’s first game that hasn’t seen at least 3 goals go in, and only the second time in his 8 games in charge in which both teams haven’t scored!

So with that, I’m going with some entertaining fence-sitting!

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 0 - 2 Boro Sunderland’s first goalscorer: No Sunderland Scorer

I’m apprehensive about this one – our home record’s poor this season, Middlesbrough have been in great form, and we’ve got a load of ‘new injuries’ according to the gaffer. Combined with O’Nien’s absence, I think we’ll have to have a good stroke of luck on our side to get anything from the game. In an attempt to get some points and lift myself off the bottom of the predictions table, I’m forecasting a 2-0 defeat, with a blank scoresheet.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - 1 Boro Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad

After a disappointing performance last time out, the lads need to come out fighting against an in-form Boro side who are looking to secure a playoff spot.

I believe the game will be hard fought and hard to watch at times, with both times really not wanting to lose.

I believe we will take the lead but not manage to hold out, with Boro pushing for a winner and it being squeaky bum time all the way to the final whistle.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - 1 Boro Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I’m expecting a tight game against a side in the ascendancy under new manager Michael Carrick. Middlesbrough have won five out of their last six league games, so make no mistake that this will be tough.

Chuba Akpom is in the form of his career, and with Carrick’s decision to put everything through the talented Ryan Giles, they are becoming a decent force.

We need to brush off last week’s defeat, and focus on how well we played despite being down to ten for the majority.

I think we will bounce back, with Ross Stewart leading the way.