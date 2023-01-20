Roker Rapport Podcast: Swans result, Sunderland v Middlesbrough & (un)EXCLUSIVE transfer chat!

Gav and Chris recorded just now (19/01/23) talking about everything SAFC related; almost reviewing the Swansea defeat, attempting to preview the almost a derby fixture against Boro this coming Sunday, and almost declaring transfer rumours and news recently emerged as legitimate and/or probable! Just not exclusive.