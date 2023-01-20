Roker Rapport Podcast: Swans result, Sunderland v Middlesbrough & (un)EXCLUSIVE transfer chat!

What’s the crack?
- The Swansea game was a bit shite after the red card wasn’t it; how do the lads feel about it all now, and what did they make of the Luke O’Nien apology posted on his social media following the match?
- ARGH TRANSFERS; No not yet, there’s a referee to insult...
- It’s not a derby is it? The debate people definitely don’t care about resurfaces as Sunderland prepares to face that other side in the North East that isn’t Newcastle to decide once and for all who cares more about it being a derby or not in the first place.
- The lads discuss “just another game” and how former Boro lad Mogga will approach it all, despite it being just another game.
- TRANSFER TALK? Aye there’s been murmurs and quickly translated French articles linking us with Isaac Lihadji from Lille and Pierre Ekwah from West Ham - what do the lads make of these possible arrivals and who are we upsetting if we get them?
- The mags are apparently circling our young Michut... but are they really?
- All this and much more!
Ha’way the Lads!
How Can I Listen?
Apple podcasts
To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, click here.
Spotify
To subscribe on Spotify, click here.
Loading comments...