RRP: The Blackpool 1-1 Sunderland Review - The Stewart saga & Simms departure - Welcome to 2023!

Our Gav was joined by our Chris Wynn last night after Sunderland’s draw with Blackpool on New Years Day 2023; chatting about our performance, the Ross Stewart saga, the departure of Ellis Simms - the wonders of Abdoullah Ba, Amad Diallo and Trai Hume - and the task facing Kristjaan Speakman, Stuart Harvey and Tony Mowbray as the January transfer window opens!