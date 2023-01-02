 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

RRP: The Blackpool 1-1 Sunderland Review - The Stewart saga & Simms departure - Welcome to 2023!

Our Gav was joined by our Chris Wynn last night after Sunderland’s draw with Blackpool on New Years Day 2023; chatting about our performance, the Ross Stewart saga, the departure of Ellis Simms - the wonders of Abdoullah Ba, Amad Diallo and Trai Hume - and the task facing Kristjaan Speakman, Stuart Harvey and Tony Mowbray as the January transfer window opens!

What’s the crack?

  • Welcome to 2023 lads and lasses; what did our Gav and Chris make of Sunderland’s draw away to Blackpool, and taking seven point out of a possible nine this festive period?
  • After a sluggish first half performance - and the introduction of a certain Abdoullah Ba in the second half - the Lads really started to turn it on. How close were we to taking maximum points from the game? How fuming is Chris about their goal?
  • Ross Stewart; another goal from the big yin to get us the draw - after a quite brilliant bit of play from Trai Hume - which takes him to 9 goals in just 11 appearances this season... what are the lad’s thoughts on the ongoing contract saga as we enter the January transfer window?
  • Just how good does Trai Hume look lately; should Gooch be worried about getting back into the side?
  • He looked good, he looked fine, he looked good he looked fine and he was Sunlun’s number nine: What did the lads make of the sudden recall of Ellis Simms to Frank Lampard’s struggling Everton side? Does it say more about our situation or theirs?
  • A little bit of a break coming up after the quite frantic last week; are Gav and Chris confident the club has everything under control heading into the second half of the season?
  • Injury lists and illness; the squad has taken quite a battering of late, how much faith do the lads have in the recruitment team to help alleviate some of these struggles?
  • All your three word reviews, Chris sets Ross Stewart a challenge to get those Premier League wages by getting us to the Premier League, Gav breaks up a vicious fight and much more! Thanks for listening lads and lasses!

How Can I Listen?

Apple podcasts

To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, click here.

Spotify

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

Youtube

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

