RRP: The Blackpool 1-1 Sunderland Review - The Stewart saga & Simms departure - Welcome to 2023!

What’s the crack?
- Welcome to 2023 lads and lasses; what did our Gav and Chris make of Sunderland’s draw away to Blackpool, and taking seven point out of a possible nine this festive period?
- After a sluggish first half performance - and the introduction of a certain Abdoullah Ba in the second half - the Lads really started to turn it on. How close were we to taking maximum points from the game? How fuming is Chris about their goal?
- Ross Stewart; another goal from the big yin to get us the draw - after a quite brilliant bit of play from Trai Hume - which takes him to 9 goals in just 11 appearances this season... what are the lad’s thoughts on the ongoing contract saga as we enter the January transfer window?
- Just how good does Trai Hume look lately; should Gooch be worried about getting back into the side?
- He looked good, he looked fine, he looked good he looked fine and he was Sunlun’s number nine: What did the lads make of the sudden recall of Ellis Simms to Frank Lampard’s struggling Everton side? Does it say more about our situation or theirs?
- A little bit of a break coming up after the quite frantic last week; are Gav and Chris confident the club has everything under control heading into the second half of the season?
- Injury lists and illness; the squad has taken quite a battering of late, how much faith do the lads have in the recruitment team to help alleviate some of these struggles?
- All your three word reviews, Chris sets Ross Stewart a challenge to get those Premier League wages by getting us to the Premier League, Gav breaks up a vicious fight and much more! Thanks for listening lads and lasses!
How Can I Listen?
Apple podcasts
To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, click here.
Spotify
To subscribe on Spotify, click here.
