 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Bet Championship

Filed under:

A year since he signed for the club, Danny Batth has become a Sunderland stalwart!

Batth may have gone under the radar at times during his career on Wearside, but as Paddy Hollis writes, he’s a rock at the back and we miss him enormously when he’s unavailable

By PaddyHollis
/ new
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

For Sunderland, the January 2022 transfer window had a very similar feel to the current one.

Whispers and murmurings were as concrete as any incomings got for the first half of the month, before the silence was broken by the addition of a player who seemed to be exactly what was needed to shore up an often-fragile backline.

Danny Batth was second through the door in January, after the signing of Trai Hume from Linfield, but two weeks had gone by since then.

We were in need of a big, strong defender to add some strength and height at the back, and although the former Stoke City man seemed to fit the bill well, it’s fair to say that Batth didn’t necessarily enjoy the best start to his Sunderland career.

His debut went well as he looked composed and assured during the 1-0 win against Portsmouth, but he was then part of a defence that conceded ten goals in three games, including six at Bolton Wanderers.

Subsequently, we wouldn’t see Batth for another nine games.

Sunderland v Preston North End - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

It wasn’t until a 1-0 win against Gillingham that he returned to the starting line-up, and he stayed there for the majority of the remainder of the season, a run which also saw him score during the 5-1 win against Cambridge United.

He slowly grew into his role at Sunderland, and he came into his own with three superb performances in the playoffs. In a team featuring plenty of young players, his experience kept us on track all the way to a Wembley win.

If Batth caught the eye in League One, his role in our 2022/2023 Championship campaign has been nothing short of exceptional.

He started the season alongside new recruit Dan Ballard and the pair forged a solid partnership during our opening games. However, an injury to Ballard broke up the pairing and for almost the next three months, Batth was the only central defender in the side.

Sunderland v Burnley - Sky Bet Championship - Stadium of Light Photo by Will Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

In these games, he did the job expected of him very well, but it felt as though he needed a reliable partner alongside him and only in the defeat to Swansea did we see the Ballard/Batth combination reunited.

Having them both available and playing alongside each other could go a long way to defining how well the rest of the season goes for us.

Come the end of the campaign, it’s likely that the praise and the accolades will go to the players who’ve done the business at the other end of the pitch, but Batth’s performances have shown just how shrewd a move it was to bring him to the club.

In his twelve months on Wearside, he’s established himself as the kind of player who, when available, is the first name on the team sheet.

He’s handled some of the better strikers in this division very well, and like the team as a whole, he’s rarely looked out of place in the second tier.

ROKER REWIND!

On This Day (19 January 2010): Kenwyne Jones linked with another January move!

ROKER ROUNDTABLE!

Roker Roundtable: ‘Derby or no derby?’ Discussing the significance of Sunderland vs Middlesbrough

ROKER ROUNDTABLE!

What are your favourite Sunderland v Boro memories?

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report