French ITK account gives thoughts on potential Sunderland recruit Isaac Lihadji

Following the news that we could be close to adding another young French player to Tony Mowbray’s squad, we chatted with @treize013 - the Twitter account with an ear to the ground on the Isaac Lihadji to Sunderland transfer story - to learn a little more about the player who has been linked with a move to Wearside during the January transfer window.

The LOSC Lille winger, who joined the club from Marseille in 2020, has been deemed surplus to requirements and, according to reports, has fallen out with the club’s President as he refused a move away when offers were on the table in the summer.

Speaking to Roker Report, @treize013 admitted that whilst the player is talented, he needs to leave France in order to continue his career.

Isaac Lihadji is a talented player, but needs to play in good conditions. Moreover, Luis Campos [the current football advisor of Paris St Germain and the former Sporting Director of Lille] said about him that Isaac Lihadji is the best French player at his age. He visited the facilities last week in Sunderland. It should be a permanent transfer.

Lihadji has no future with Les Dogues, and if he doesn’t go during the transfer window he’ll end up playing reserve team football, as @treize013 explained:

I don’t think he knew how to take his chance when he had the chance. He must go. Because otherwise, he would play in the 5th French division with the reserves of Lille (National 3).

And when asked about what sort of player the Frenchman is, @treize013 explained:

He is a left-footed right winger. He is fast and explosive. He enjoys taking defenders on in 1v1 situations. He is very comfortable at dribbling, and has good ball control. He also has a good quality through the centre. His strengths are speed, and decision-making with good technical quality. However, he still needs to work on his physique, and better alternate collective and individual initiatives.

So, what should Sunderland fans expect?

He can ignite the stadium, and can also become one of the darlings of Sunderland supporters if things go well. The supporters must be patient and encourage him as much as possible.

We wait with bated breath to see if this transfer comes off, but the player certainly fits the profile of the type of signing the club seems to be targeting at the minute - with one eye, you’d imagine, on the inevitable departure of Amad Diallo in the summer.