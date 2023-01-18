Report: Sunderland set to sign France U21 international winger Isaac Lihadji from LOSC Lille

Sunderland may be about to make their first signing of the transfer window, according to reports in France.

Lille winger Isaac Lihadji has been playing with the club’s reserves since the start of the season and with the player out of contract at the end of the season, he has been in talks with a club over a move in the current transfer window.

According to both Le Petit Lillois and @Treize013, that club is Sunderland, with the 20-year-old having visited the Academy of Light and in ‘very advanced discussions’.

Le Petit Lillois reported that Lille president Olivier Letang mentioned in a press conference that Lihadji had been to visit a club abroad, and have confirmed with their sources that the club in question is SAFC.

Several clubs were said to be interested in the player, including Hamburg, but it looks like the French under-21 international will be heading to the Stadium of Light.

Lihadji has featured 30 times in Ligue 1, scoring once and providing five assists and previously played for Marseille.