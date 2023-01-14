Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-3 Swansea - Early red card gives Mogga’s men too much to do

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

No chance with the first goal, unlucky with the second after Batth diverted it against a Swansea played but could maybe have done better with the third, despite the power and slight deflection on the shot.

Trai Hume: 7/10

Started off really brightly at right back, with one notable run forward. Switched to left back and defended well from there.

Dan Ballard: 7/10

Defended strongly throughout and always out quick to try and win the ball .

Luke O’Nien: 0/10

Sent off very early and put the team under pressure for most of the game. Although the tackle wasn’t high or with studs up, he went unnecessarily hard into a tackle and in a position he didn’t need to do it.

Lynden Gooch: 5/10

Looked OK at left back early on, getting forward to put a couple of crosses in. Switched to right back and drove a great cross across the six-yard box in the second half but unfortunately there was no-one on the end of it. Got far too narrow for the first and second goals and we were punished for it.

Corry Evans (C): 6/10

Started well on his return but then had to spend the rest of the game on the back foot trying to protect the back four.

Dan Neil: 8/10

Was bright from the off today, looked dangerous going forward and then really worked hard after the red card.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Had started off looking bright, won a free kick just outside the box with a burst forward, took the set piece himself and fired over. Sacrificed after O’Nien’s red card so Batth could slot into defence.

Amad: 6/10

A couple of bright moments early on and played a nice ball to the overlapping Gooch in the second half but never got to really show his best due to the early red card.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Worked hard on the left wing and put in the cross that led to the goal but another stifled by the sending off.

Ross Stewart: 6/10

Ended up very isolated with no real chances to work with, referee didn’t give him any decisions but really put a shift in.

Substitutes

Danny Batth: 7/10

A man mountain at the back as usual, despite his lay off, and got an assist with his header to Dan Neil. So unlucky to see his attempted clearance come back off a Swansea player and into the goal, should probably have left it for Patterson but difficult not to go for it.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Showed plenty of energy when he came on but unfortunately the game was already over.

Edouard Michut: 6/10

Came on in place of Evans late on with the game already settled.

Jewison Bennette: 6/10

Looked lively on the left in his short cameo.

Leon Dajaku: 6/10

Like Stewart he was isolated up top but was keen to close Swansea down, good to see considering the game was all but over.

Man of the Match: Dan Neil

Started the game in good form and was causing Swansea problems with his darts forward from midfield. Kept that up for the rest of the game despite the sending off, as he was usually quick to get forward on our rare attacks and got himself a goal for his efforts. Also worked really hard alongside Evans as Swansea dominated the ball after the red card.