Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 27 - Sunderland vs Swansea City

Last time out... Shrewsbury 1 Sunderland 2 (FA Cup 3rd Round)

The lads left it late to get a win in the third round of the FA cup last Saturday after conceding a bit of a soft one to put us behind in the tie.

The introduction of Ross Stewart and Jack Clarke on the hour eventually led to us taking our place in the bag for the fourth round draw, with two goals in stoppage time from the unstoppable goal machine that is Ross Stewart, and the most loved player since Kevin Ball, Luke O’Nien.

The cup game also featured minutes for our youngest-ever player too in Chris Rigg, who did really well and played a part in our first goal coming about. Well done Chris.

As most of our panel expected Ross Stewart to be rested, nobody picked him for first goal scorer which is a rare event in itself. Everyone went for a win, which proved wise, and a couple of the panel got the score spot on - so well done to Matty and Will.

Predictions League Table - after 26 games

Matty and Will extend their lead at the top after both calling a 2-1 win. They must have thought they had no chance when the clock approached the end of normal time, but you can never write these lads off.

No change in positions, but we are back to Championship action again this week facing Swansea at home. Hopefully those who were rested for at least an hour are ready to tear it up in front of what will no doubt be a very busy Stadium of Light.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 - 0 Swansea City Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Swansea haven't managed a win as yet in 2023, and they were held to a 1-1 draw at Bristol City last weekend in the cup, which will mean one game in their schedule more than we’ve got. That’s welcome as they are within three points of us in the table as I write this, such is the closeness of this division.

They clearly aren’t firing into this new year at pace, but that said, the last win they have had was a 4-0 home win against Watford, so when they click they can score goals against decent sides.

I’m going for it here - Batth may be back alongside Ballard, Ross is firing, and all those who got some rest last weekend will want to show that they deserve the first XI shirt more than our FA cup reps.

3-0 to us, Ross back on the score sheet, and let’s build up momentum before we face the Smoggies, and then Fulham across the next two games.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - 1 Swansea City Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

This league is so wide open that it’s hard to predict what will happen this afternoon. Swansea are 15th in the league, but sit only three points behind us and four from the playoffs.

Their recent rout against Watford halted a run of eight games without a win but followed that up with a defeat to table-toppers Burnley. Our own form has improved, with two wins and two draws since our home defeat to WBA.

I think it’ll be a close one, perhaps too close to separate the sides. So I’m going with one’s a piece.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - 2 Swansea City Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

With defensive options still a little thin on the ground I’m banking on goals for this one. I’d back us to score in any game against any opposition.

Aside from a thumping 4-0 win over Watford, Swansea’s early season form has deserted them somewhat, winning only two of their last nine. However, in that run they’ve also only been defeated three times (and two of those were Burnley and Norwich).

High-scoring draw specialists is how they could be described based on their recent run… and that’s exactly what I’m predicting for Saturday!

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - 0 Swansea City Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

We’ve picked up our form recently – whether that’s directly related to the return from injury of Dan Ballard and Ross Stewart is impossible to say with certainty, but you’d suspect it is.

We owe Swansea one – our first half display at their place earlier in the season was one of our least effective of the season, and it’d be nice to get a decent win against them this afternoon.

2-0, with Stewart continuing his remarkable goalscoring return to the team with our first.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - 1 Swansea City Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

With the squad still a bit depleted I think this is going to be a lot closer than what the league table suggests.

Swansea are a team who keep a lot of the ball and are usually very good with it.

I believe with a few more bodies in. However, with the unbeaten run, I believe even if we are to go behind we will be able to get a result from the game. This is why I think we will come from behind to get a point, try hard for a second but not quite get it.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - 1 Swansea City Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Two sides part of the incredibly tight pack of teams from 4th to 15th who are only separated by five points, which will hopefully be the basis for a good game.

Swansea’s results have been mixed over the past few weeks, and we need to take advantage of their indifferent form. Despite this, when we played them away they were impressive and we can’t afford to take them lightly.

I think our recent top performers will shine again and give us the result, and maybe get us back into the Playoff picture.